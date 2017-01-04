Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Alcoa to permanently shutdown Suralco refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname

Published 04 January 2017

Alcoa has announced that it plans to permanently shutdown the Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname.

The company said that it working with the Government of the Republic of Suriname to develop definitive agreements for Suralco’s remaining activities in the country.

However, Alcoa will continue to run the Afobaka hydroelectric facility, which supplied power to the Suralco operations.

Alcoa chief executive officer Roy Harvey said: “We are working in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Suriname to reach the best possible solution that would enable Suriname to maintain its bauxite industry. Dialogue is ongoing and progress is being made.

“As we enter 2017, we also continue to streamline and strengthen our portfolio to better focus on our businesses and the growth opportunities ahead.”

As a result of the permanent closure of the mines and refinery, the company expects to incur $90m in restructuring-related charges in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its share of total cash costs related to the closure, inclusive of prior accruals, are projected to be $151m over five years.

The company has also announced that the power outage occurred at the Portland Aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia last month is not expected to have a major negative impact on its fourth quarter results.

The smelter is an unincorporated joint venture between AofA (55%), CITIC (22.5%), and Marubeni Aluminium Australia (22.5%).

AofA and Suralco refinery are part of the Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC) group of companies owned 60% by Alcoa and 40% by Alumina Limited.

In November, Alcoa Corporation had began operating as an independent, publicly-traded company, after the completing the separation from its parent company Alcoa.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Aluminium Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.