Alliance Mining secures drill permit for Packsack gold property in Manitoba, Canada

Alliance Mining has received permit for drill program on its Packsack gold property, which is a part of the company’s Red Rice Lake gold property in Manitoba’s Bissett gold camp in Canada.

The Packsack property hosts several gold-bearing veins within a conjugate fracture set adjacent to the Red Rice shear zone. Previous exploration on the Packsack property has been focused on the Big Dome Vein, with a shaft to 525 ft (160 m) and 2867 ft (874 m) of drifting and crosscutting on 4 levels down to 500 ft (152 m), all completed between 1936 and 1940. The structural control on veining at the Packsack property is similar to that at the True North Mine, 4 km northeast, operated by Klondex Mines Ltd.

“We are looking forward to receiving drill results from this promising gold property’ said Christopher Anderson, President of Alliance Mining Corp. “This property has never been explored below the shaft that was sunk in the 1930’s.”

Alliance is anticipating its drill program will commence in the near future. The company will be releasing a more comprehensive description of drill targets and locations shortly.

Alliance is also pleased to announce that it has retained consulting geologist William C. Hood, P.Geo to supervise the Packsack drilling program and to assist with expanding Alliance’s involvement in the Bissett gold camp. Mr. Hood has four decades of mineral exploration experience and has supervised multiple drill and exploration programs in the Bissett gold camp.

Alliance Mining has an option to acquire 100 per cent of the Red Rice Lake property located in the centre of the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba. The property is located close to the town of Bissett, Man., and just four kilometres south from Klondex Mines’ producing True North gold mine. The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba. This belt forms part of the Uchi sub province that includes the Red Lake and Pickle Crow belts in Northwestern Ontario.

Alliance is actively seeking to expand its presence in the Bissett Gold camp through future property acquisitions and/or potential joint venture exploration partnerships with neighbouring companies. At present Alliance is actively working with its Manitoba based geological team to prepare for its upcoming exploration program.

Source: Company Press Release