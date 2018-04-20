Amani Gold reports diamond core and RC drill program assay results for Giro Gold Project

Amani Gold has reported further high-grade gold assay results from the current diamond core and Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Giro Gold Project located within the Moto Greenstone Belt, NE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The current drilling campaign at Giro Project aims to expand the global gold resource at Kebigada by delineating satellite ore bodies (i.e. the Satellite targets) and to define a resource at the highly prospective Douze Match prospect.

The current drilling campaign has been completed, and has comprised a total of 10 diamond core drill holes for 1050m and 120 RC drill holes for 7,024m on Kebigada Satellite targets, namely; Congo Ya Sika, Kebigada North and Kebigada NW extension targets and at Douze Match prospect. At Kebigada, a total of 61 RC drill holes for 3,450m have been completed on Satellite targets which were previously identified from exploration as either soil anomalies, IP/resistivity anomalies or areas of extensive artisanal mining activities. Amani has previously reported high grade gold drill hole assay results from 52 of the 61 RC holes which were completed at Congo Ya Sika and Kebigada Northwest.

Assay results are now to hand for the final 9 RC drill holes (477m) from Giro Vein and Kebigada East targets. Significant high-grade gold values include;

3m at 1.22g/t Au from 12m (GRRC300)

3m at 1.24g/t Au from 42m (GRRC302)

6m at 0.98g/t Au from 54m (GRRC306)

6m at 0.90g/t Au from 11m (GRRC307)

At Douze Match, a total of 10 diamond core drill holes for 1050m and 59 RC drill holes for 3574m have been completed from December 2017 to 1 February 2018. The RC reconnaissance and infill drilling aims to delineate continuity along strike of the NE-trending and SE-dipping Douze Match gold mineralization at the granite â€“ volcanic contact and the diamond core drilling aims to extend mineralization at depth.

To date, less than 1.5km of the 6km long NE-trending gold in soil anomaly at Douze Match has been adequately drill tested.

Assay results are now to hand for the final 3 diamond core holes and 59 RC holes from Douze Match prospect. Significant high grade gold values include;

7m at 3.67g/t Au from 12m, incl. 3m at 7.74g/t Au from 12m (DMRC343)

10m at 2.08g/t Au from 27m, incl. 6m at 3.19g/t Au from 31m (DMRC344)

4m at 3.11g/t Au from 98m, incl. 3m at 3.79g/t Au from 98m, (DMRC346)

4m at 2.45/t Au from 0m, incl. 2m at 3.81g/t from 2m and 13m at 1.63g/t from 14m, incl. 2m at 5.78g/t from 14m(DMRC351)

4m at 3.53g/t Au from 22m, incl. 1m at 9.88g/t Au from 22m, (DMRC352)

4m at 7.03g/t Au from 51m (DMRC354)

4m at 2.95g/t Au from 27m, incl. 1m at 9.45g/t Au from 29m, (DMRC385)

These assay results confirmed the NE-SW trending nature of the gold mineralization at Douze Match. It is also interpreted that the NE-SW trending mineralisation at Douze Match may have a shallow NE-dipping plunge which may be tested by several diamond core drill holes in follow-up drill campaigns.

Due to the success of the current drill hole campaign to outline significant gold mineralization at multiple prospects, an additional 30,000m of combined RC and diamond drilling is planned at Giro Gold Project in 2018 to increase ore body confidence at the main Kebigada deposit, fully delineate Congo Ya Sika and Kebigada NW extension targets, Douze Match and test additional prospects as they are defined.

Amani plans to trial hand-held auger drilling (up to 20m depth holes) and sampling over several highly prospective areas, commencing in late May. It is thought that auger drilling may be an effective exploration technique to locate gold mineralization beneath areas of laterite cover which can be widespread at Giro Project. Detailed geological and structural mapping programs will be carried out in conjunction with the auger programs (i.e. gold mineralization is dominantly structurally controlled). Exploration programs such as conventional soil sampling, will also be carried out at Giro Project to identify additional gold targets.

Source: Company Press Release