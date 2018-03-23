Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Minerals & Materials News

Amarc begins drilling at Duke Copper Project in British Columbia

Published 23 March 2018

Amarc Resources has started a 2,500m core drilling program at the DUKE copper project in the Smithers region of central British Columbia.

"The objectives of the drill campaign are to begin delineating the geometry and grade distribution of both the bulk tonnage gold-copper mineralization and the copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization discovered by drilling of two core holes at DUKE in late 2017," said Amarc President Diane Nicolson. "The drill intercepts we generated late last year were highly encouraging in terms of the volume and grade of mineralization intersected. They also provided compelling geological information to guide our current exploration program."

Results from 2017 drilling indicate the presence of an important porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold deposit at DUKE, with copper equivalent grades comparable to those being milled at BC's copper mines (see Amarc news release dated December 19, 2017). A drill plan, details of the targets to be tested and the results of 2017 drilling are provided in an updated corporate presentation available on Amarc's website.  Provincial government permits for the current drilling are in hand.

In November 2017, Amarc drilled two core holes at DUKE that targeted the lateral and vertical extensions of near surface, porphyry copper mineralization over an area measuring approximately 800 m by 400 m, as defined by 29 shallow (average 90 m deep) holes drilled by a previous operator. Amarc's holes, drilled to lengths of over 500 m, successfully intersected copper-molybdenum-silver-gold mineralization at depths of up to 450 m significantly below areas of mineralization demonstrated by the shallow historical drilling. The mineralization is mainly hosted by biotite-feldspar-porphyry and felsic intrusive rock – rock types that also host the Bell, Morrison and Granisle porphyry copper deposits in the region.

Importantly, after intersecting some 400 m of copper-molybdenum porphyry mineralization, continuation of the westernmost of the two holes (hole DK17001) encountered adjacent bulk tonnage-style gold-copper mineralization that is open to expansion. This gold-bearing interval hosts a very different geochemical expression than the rocks above, which assay for copper, molybdenum and silver. The last 9.5 m of hole DK17001 returned excellent assays for bulk tonnage gold-copper deposits, indicating that further drill investigation is warranted.

Moreover, the host rock to this gold-copper mineralization also appears to be logged near surface in a 55 m deep historical drill hole. The historical drill hole in question lies about 200 m to the north, but that historical interval was not assayed. Nicolson said, "This unexpected development multiplies both the potential of the DUKE project, and the regional porphyry district staked by Amarc." 

 

Source: Company press Release

