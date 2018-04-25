American Resources acquires metallurgical coal mining operations in Kentucky

American Resources, through its subsidiary Quest Energy, and McCoy Elkhorn Coal has agreed to acquire certain coal assets from Empire Coal Processing, including the currently operating PointRock Surface Mine in Kentucky, US.

Under the agreement, McCoy Elkhorn Coal will immediately assume operational control of the PointRock Mine Phelps, Pike County as well as the associated leases, permits, government approvals, reclamation bonds, and equipment.

American Resources Corp. will integrate the PointRock Surface Mine into its McCoy Elkhorn Coal subsidiary to be managed by Quest Energy's Surface Operations Team, utilizing their operational expertise and core operating principles focused on safety, quality, efficiency, and low-cost.

Management plans on using surface, auger and highwall-mining methods to access various coal seams including the Pond Creek, Upper Alma, Lower Alma, and Cedar Grove; all of which have excellent metallurgical characteristics and are well-known within the metallurgical coal market.

Production from the PointRock Mine will be trucked to McCoy Elkhorn's Bevins Coal Preparation Plants and rail loadout facility, enhancing American Resources' coal blending capabilities and sales volume from its McCoy Elkhorn subsidiary.

American Resources president Thomas Sauve said: "We're excited to be adding PointRock to our portfolio of high-quality coal mines and strategically it makes a lot of sense.

"Given its close proximity to McCoy Elkhorn Coal and that PointRock has been operated as a stand-alone mining operation, we are confident that by implementing our operating philosophy with the support of our processing and transportation infrastructure, we will be able to materially improve the operational efficiencies and profitability at PointRock.

"Additionally, the added volume of High-Vol A and B coal qualities will enable us to increase our metallurgical coal sales and help fulfill some of our customers' demand at McCoy Elkhorn, while allowing us to expand our operating margins."

American Resources Corporation continues to focus on its growth objective by leveraging its 35 controlled, core mining permits while also looking for additional supplemental, strategic acquisitions.

American Resources Corporation continues to evaluate other mining operations where they can implement their unique and efficient operating culture to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, and remains committed to being one of the lowest cost operators in Central Appalachia and throughout all its coal mining, processing, and transportation operations.

Source: Company Press Release