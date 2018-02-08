Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Minerals & Materials News

Angkor begins second phase of drilling program at Oyadao South license in Cambodia

Published 08 February 2018

Angkor Gold, in conjunction with exploration partner Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, has commenced the second phase of the exploration program at Halo on its Oyadao South license in Cambodia.

Drilling follows the Phase 1 exploration program completed at the end of 2017 and is part of a USD $1 million follow-up program begun in January.

“The first new drill hole, HAL18-005D, will test the continuity of the primary copper porphyry mineralization intercepted in HAL17-001D last year”, said Angkor President JP Dau. “Porphyry copper systems can be very complicated. Each new diamond drill hole is immensely useful in helping us to understand this particular system.”

Two additional drill holes will test new targets defined by soil geochemistry and geophysics using induced polarization (IP) to the east and southeast of previous drilling locations.

The Phase 2 exploration program includes:

  • USD $1 million in planned expenditures.
  • 1,200 metres of drilling.
  • Extension of IP geophysics survey to new areas.
  • Additional regional exploration, including termite mound soil sampling programs over magnetic anomalies east and west of Halo, and geological mapping.

The first new drill hole will step out 400 metres from an intercept of 0.24 % Cu, 1.34 g/t Ag, as well as 0.026% Mo over 88.9m in previously reported drill hole HAL17-001D.

The new exploration program is expected to be completed before the end of March 2018.

ABOUT JOGMEC 

JOGMEC was established in February 2004, following the integration of the former Japan National Oil Corporation and Metal Mining Agency of Japan. It is an Independent Administrative Agency under the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, with a mandate of investing in exploration minerals projects worldwide to help secure a stable supply of natural resources for Japanese industry.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Silver Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

