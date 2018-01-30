Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Awale Resources secures new gold mining permit in Cote d'Ivoire

Published 30 January 2018

Awalé Resources has secured a new prospective gold permit 'Amélékia', in the Comoé district of south eastern Côte d'Ivoire.

The permit is the first granted of three Awalé applications, forming the Company's Abengourou Project.

Awalé Resources CEO Glen Parsonssaid: "The granting of the new gold prospective Amélékia permit in the Abengourou Project area is an important step for Awalé. It complements the Company's strategy of amalgamating permits to form project areas with significant exploration scale and potential, combined with a broader focus on the east of Côte d'Ivoire.

“In close proximity, to the north, we have the more advanced Bondoukou Project where initial scout drilling has recently been completed.

“The key for Awalé is ensuring and managing a pipeline of gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire offering district scale, which has now been achieved.

“We look forward to keeping the market informed of our progress and pending drill results from Bondoukou."

Background on Amélékia

The 375km2 permit is prospective for gold mineralisation and forms the south western 'Côte d'Ivoire' extension of the Sunyani Basin from Ghana, interpreted extensions the Sefwi Belt contacts lie close to the permit area. Newmont's Ahafo gold mining district is located on the Sefwi Belt, close to the Sunyani Basin contact. 

Parts of the permit area were formerly held by Golden Star Resources and legacy data on this project area has been retrieved by the company.  Data retrieved from this period of activity includes over 100 stream sediment samples, over 7,000 soil and auger geochemistry samples along with rock chip sampling and limited pitting.

The work completed covers the greater portion of the Amélékia permit area revealing anomalous gold geochemical trends and soil anomalies that are parallel to the regional structural trends as seen in geophysics and government mapping.

Strike lengths of these anomalies trace up to 10km in the south of the permit area and 6km in the northeast, other shorter strike length anomalies are also apparent.

The permit is 100% held by Awalé through its local subsidiary Awalé Resources Côte d'Ivoire.

Original lab reports for the data obtained and details on quality control sampling are not yet available to be verified by Awalé. However, the data gives the Company initial focus areas to assess and complete due diligence sampling and geological mapping in order to verify the anomalies in the legacy data.

If the data is found to be robust then drill targets can be rapidly developed.

As per standard practice, the Company will commence initial community sensitisation prior to planned exploration and verification of gold anomalous zones identified from the legacy data.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.