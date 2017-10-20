Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Barrick strikes deal with Tanzanian government over Acacia tax dispute

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 October 2017

Canadian mining company Barrick Gold’s subsidiary Acacia Mining will pay $300m to the Tanzanian government to settle an ongoing tax and revenue sharing dispute.

An agreement signed in this connection will see the government receive economic benefits from the Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara operations on a 50/50 basis going forward.

The operations at the three mines and all other future mining activity of Acacia in Tanzania will be carried out by a newly created Tanzanian operating company.

Barrick executive chairman John L. Thornton said: “Following constructive discussions with our Tanzanian partners, we have developed a framework for a modern, 21st century partnership that should ensure Acacia’s operations generate sustainable benefits and mutual prosperity for the people of Tanzania, as well as for the owners of Barrick and Acacia.

“A partnership requires trust between the parties, and transparency is the currency of trust. Through our discussions over the last three months we have established both and this will form the basis of our relationship in the future.”

Barrick and the Tanzanian government have also agreed to review conditions for removing the concentrate export ban in the country.

The gold miner said that all the proposals would need to be reviewed and approved by the independent committee of Acacia’s board of directors along with its shareholders.

Barrick, which holds a 63.9% stake in Acacia which was asked to settle a massive tax bill of $190bn by the Tanzanian government in late July. Acacia refused to pay the bill, which led to a stand-off with the government.

Last month, Acacia announced its plans to trim down its operations in the Bulyanhulu gold mine, a move that could impact 2,000 employees and contractors.

The company had blamed the gold and copper concentrate export ban imposed by Tanzania in March to have affected around 35% of its year-to-date group production.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.