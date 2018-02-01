Bitterroot secures approval to begin phase 2 drilling at Hackberry silver project in US

Bitterroot Resources' US subsidiary has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management to commence work on the Phase 2 drilling program on the Hackberry silver project in Mohave County, Arizona, US.

Construction of drill access roads has begun and drilling is planned to start in the next 10 days.

Three targets will be tested over the next two months by approximately 1,500 metres of core drilling in approximately six to nine holes. This work will test areas below the Silver King North, Silver King South and CMH targets which are located between 0.4 and 2.0 kilometres northwest of the Main Hackberry mine site, which was the focus of the Phase 1 drilling program completed in late 2017.

Underground workings were excavated over 100 years ago on high-grade silver-bearing veins at the Silver King North and Silver King South targets. The CMH target is a geophysical target which presents as a very strong magnetic low on the Hackberry mineralized trend, 400 metres northwest of the Main Hackberry mine. Descriptions of these targets are presented in the NI 43-101 compliant-report titled "Hackberry Silver Property" and in geophysical survey maps available on the Company's website.

The final two holes of the Phase 1 drilling program returned only anomalous levels of silver mineralization. Details are presented in the table below. Drill hole HB-17-07 intersected significantly more silicification, plus intense chlorite and hematite alteration compared to adjacent holes. Drill hole HB-17-08 intersected the mineralized zone up-dip from the historic underground workings. The drill hole locations are shown on maps and cross sections presented on the Company's website.

The highlight of the Phase 1 drilling was hole HB-17-06, which intersected 4.87 metres grading 259 grams Ag/tonne (estimated true thickness 3.56 metres), including 1.65 metres grading 667 grams Ag/tonne (estimated true thickness 1.21 metres). This hole intersected the mineralized zone approximately 220 metres below surface.

All assays were completed by ALS Vancouver. Sample preparation was done by ALS Tucson.

Source: Company Press Release