Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Black Dragon Gold begins exploration drilling at Salave deposit in Spain

Published 23 January 2018

Black Dragon Gold has commenced a 6 hole 2,200m exploration drilling program on the Salave gold deposit in Asturias, Spain.

The work follows the receipt of approval from the Asturias Ministry of Employment, Industry & Tourism, as well as the Municipality of Tapia de Casariego.

The previous NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Salave Project (Amended Technical Report with effective date of October 7, 2016) defined measured and indicated resources totalling 6.52 million Tonnes grading 4.51 g/t Au containing 944,000 ounces of gold using a 2.0 g/t cutoff grade. This mineral resource estimate identified sub-vertical structures which require further understanding and definition. The current drilling programme therefore has been designed to accomplish the following:

  • confirm the orientation of higher grade gold mineralization intersected in numerous drill holes during previous diamond drilling programmes
  • provide information on the orientation of structures that potentially control the orientation of gold mineralization at Salave;
  • confirm the gold tenor and intersection lengths of previous diamond drill holes;
  • provide additional samples for metallurgical test work optimisation studies; and
  • provide additional structural and geotechnical data for ongoing project development studies.

The programme will push deeper into the Salave Lower Zone with expected depths reaching 350m from surface (vertical), but with holes angled between 65° and 75°. Two drill rigs have been mobilized and all holes will be drilled from two locations, minimising surface disturbance, and reducing the time required to complete the programme.

It is expected that the programme will be completed before the end of February 2018, with assay results expected to be received a few weeks following completion. The plan map of proposed drill hole locations over a plan view of the current block model showing 5m blocks where grade exceeds 10g/t Au., and A cross section for hole BD_1.

Paul Cronin, Managing Director and CEO of Black Dragon Gold commented:

“The receipt of the confirmation of approval to commence drilling is an extremely positive development for Black Dragon and indicative of the success of the Company’s strategy to positively develop strong working relationships with government, both at the provincial and community level.

I would like to congratulate our new General Manager, Jose Manuel Dominguez, whose efforts since his appointment in October have led to this milestone being achieved.

As discussions with our regulators continue, and the results of this drilling programme are evaluated, we plan to complete a new Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Analysis on the Salave deposit, paving the way for a revised Development Application and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

Additionally, the company is in the process of defining an extensive exploration programme across our concessions in Asturias with the aim to identify other high priority drill targets along the granodiorite alteration zones to the east, west and south of the current Salave deposit where historical soil and rock chips samples identified anomalous high grade gold mineralisation.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.