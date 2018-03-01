Blackstone posts drilling program results at Kanowna Belle gold mine in Australia

Blackstone Minerals has announced an emerging gold discovery with significant results from the second phase aircore drilling program at Silver Swan South, located 8km along strike of the Kanowna Belle Gold Mine near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Highlights

Blackstone’s second phase aircore drilling program at Silver Swan South has intersected gold mineralisation and extensive basement geochem ical anomalism at the Black Eagle prospect with the following result:

- 10 m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 68 m within ;

- 15 m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 64 m to EOH

The above results have significantly upgraded the Black Eagle prospect and when combined with previous reconnaissance results of 3m @ 3.5g/t Au from 60m sees Black Eagle elevated to a priority drill target.

The Silver Swan South project is located 8 km along strike and encompasses the interpreted extension of the Fitzroy Shear Zone which hosts the K anowna Belle Gold Mine (+5 Moz gold endowment);

Aircore drilling , due to commence shortly, will also target the Black Hawk prospect follow ing up on an initial 3m @2 .6 g/t Au from 52 m intersected in the first phase of drilling at Silver Swan South;

Following the success of two aircore drill programs Blackstone also plans to commence a maiden diamond drilling program in Q2 2018.

Blackstone’s Managing Director commented; “ We are pleased to announce these significant gold results at such an early stage in our exploration efforts at Silver Swan South. We look forward to the next phase of drilling to identify the primary source of the gold mineralisation at Black Eagle and to identify further gold anomalism at Black Hawk. We are strategically located within trucking distance of many world class gold mines. Our Australian assets continue to complement our flagship very high grade Little Gem Cobalt - Gold project in British Columbia, Canada”

Silver Swan South Project

The Silver Swan South Project comprises of one granted exploration licence E27/545 and six granted prospecting licences, P27/2191 – 2196 covering an area of 47.2 km². The Project is along trend of the massive nickel sulphide Silver Swan Deposit (pre - mining ore reserve of 655 kt at 9.5% Nickel) and associated deposits (pre - mining resource of 10.4 Mt at 1.0% Nickel), and only 8 km northeast of the major Kanowna Belle Gold Mine (+5 Moz gold endowment).

Emerrging gold discovery from second phase aircore drilling Blackstone has completed t he second phase of aircore drilling at the Silver Swan South project and the new results have highlight ed an emerging gold discovery with significant gold mineralisation and extensive basement geochem ical anomalism.

The basement geochem istry contours at the Black Eagle prospect are similar in size to the footprint of the nearby world class Kanowna Belle deposit (+5 Moz gold endowment). The basement geochemical anomalism at the Black Eagle and Black Hawk prospects are located along the interpreted extension of the Fitzroy Shear Zone which hosts the Kanowna Belle Gold Mine.

The best gold intersection of 10m @ 3. 2 g/t gold from 68 m at the Black Eagle prospect shows a substantial improvement on the previous best result of 3 m @ 3.5 g/t gold from 60 m at the Black Eagle prospect and 3m @2.6 g/t gold from 52 m at the Black Hawk prospect. The basement gold geochemical anomalism combined with the significant intersections in early stage aircore drilling suggest an emerging gold discovery at Silver Swan South.

Silver Swan South exploration strategy Blackstone’s drilling at Silver Swan South will continue to target both gold hosted by structural targets along strike from the Kanowna Belle Gold Mine (endowment +5Moz Au), and nickel sulphide mineralisation associated with ultramafic units along strike from the Silver Swan and Black Swan Nickel Mines (endowment 166kt Ni metal).

The initial programs have identified significant basement hosted mineralisation using air core drilling and the next phase of drilling will be focussed on better understanding the source of the mineralisation and delineating further gold and nickel anomalism. The next phase of drilling will focus on the following:

Further definition of gold targets associated with the interpreted northern extension of the Fitzroy Shear, controlling host structure at the Kanowna Belle Gold deposit which is located 8 km along strike.

Test priority gold targets with reconnaissance diamond drilling at Black Eagle and aircore drilling at Black Hawk.

The successful first and second phase aircore drilling programs will now be followed up with further aircore drilling at the Black Hawk prospect where the best result to date intersected 3 m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 52 m within significant basement geochemical anomalism along the interpreted extension of the Fitzroy Shear Zone.

After completing further aircore drilling at Black Hawk, the Company will commence a maiden diamond drilling program to identify the extent and source of the gold mineralisation at Silver Swan South, further testing the extent of the basement geochemical anomalism and follow up drill testing of the best result to date of 10 m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 68 m