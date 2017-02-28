Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Broadway begins underground drilling program at Madison copper-gold project in US

Published 28 February 2017

Broadway Gold Mining announced the commencement of underground drilling at its 100%-owned Madison copper-gold project in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA.

This program, which is ongoing at the same time as the 3,657-metre (12,000-foot) surface drilling program, has two principal aims:

  • testing the down dip continuation of the copper and gold mineralization on the 600 Level; and,
  • exploring the newly discovered mineralization to the west of the decline.

The 600 Level drilling will probe the copper-gold zone to depth through a fan of holes. Historic sampling of the 600 Level drifts returned average gold grades of 0.429 ounces per ton (oz/t) with 155 truck grab samples and 13 chip or channel samples ranging from 0.010 to 2.728 oz/t gold. Historic sampling of the 600 Level stopes returned gold grades from 0.012 to 1.924 oz/t, averaging 0.468 oz/t. The samples were a combination of truck grab samples and chip or channel samples.

Underground exploration drilling will test the newly discovered mineralization to the west of the historic workings, where the Company just announced an increase in surface drilling footage from 1,371 metres (4,500 feet) to 3,657 metres (12,000 feet). The Company's technical team recommended the increase because of alteration and mineralization observed in the first eight surface drill holes.

Broadway cautions investors the increase in surface drill footage is based solely on visual mineralization observations that have not yet been corroborated by assaying.

"We are excited to be moving forward with underground work at Madison. The project is situated in a prolific copper-gold mining region and we believe Madison has extensive exploration potential," said Duane Parnham, Chairman of Broadway Gold Mining. "The Broadway team is being as aggressive as possible with our exploration program so that we can determine the potential of the initial targets we have identified."

Groundhog Mining of Dillon, Montana is the contractor performing the underground drilling program. All samples from the underground drilling will be shipped to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility. Broadway will utilize a program of third-party standards and blanks inserted at regular intervals through the sample stream as its QA/QC program.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining> Underground
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.