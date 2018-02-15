Cabral Gold starts trenching program at Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil

Cabral Gold has started a 2500m trenching program and soil sampling in advance of drilling, at the Cuiú Cuiú project (Cuiú Cuiú) located in the state of Para in northern Brazil.

This work is occurring in parallel with the resource update currently being conducted by Micon International Ltd.

The Cuiú Cuiú gold project in Brazil is located approximately 25km NW of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s (“Eldorado”) Tocantinzinho (“TZ”) gold deposit which is currently undergoing permitting.

Trenching at Cuiú Cuiú will initially focus on the Pau de Merenda target area which is located 1.5km NW of the Central deposit. Previous drilling at Pau de Merenda has returned values which include 30.2m @ 1.11g/t Au in Hole #19-07, 47.1m @ 1.76g/t Au in Hole #20-07, 8.5m @ 5.07g/t Au in Hole #22-07 and 4m @ 6.42g/t Au in Hole #72-10. The NW trending gold-in-soil anomaly that characterises the Central deposit also includes the Pau de Merenda target extending approximately 4km.

Trenching is also planned at the Machiche target in the next few days. Machiche is a historic garimpo working located on a mineralized vein showing with just one previous drill hole, Hole #52-09, which cut 3.3m @ 7.43g/t gold. The target is located approximately 350m north of the Moreira Gomes deposit at Cuiú Cuiú which is located 5km SE of the Central deposit.

In addition, trenching is planned at the Guarim / 6 Irmaos targets south of Moreira Gomes, Miraboa, Central NE, and Central North targets as well as a program of channel sampling at Jerimum Cima.

Cabral is also pleased to announce that the Company has contracted Dr. Adrian McArthur to manage the Company’s exploration effort at the Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil. Dr. McArthur has over 20 years experience in exploration, resource definition and project generation principally in Brazil and Australia.