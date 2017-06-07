Camino reports diamond drill results from Los Chapitos Project

Camino Minerals Corporation has announced the results for the first diamond drill hole completed at its Los Chapitos Project, located in southern Peru.

Hole DCH-001 was designed to twin CHR-002 on the Adriana Zone which intersected 106 meters averaging 1.30% copper.

Selected drill highlights from hole DCH-001 include:

0.73% copper over 55.0 meters, including 1.21% copper over 28.3 meters;

0.72% copper over 168.5 meters, including 1.63% copper over 27.0 meters, and;

0.94% copper over 3.8 meters at the end of the hole.

Hole DCH-001 intersected numerous intervals of oxide and sulphide mineralization which had a combined total length of 316 meters averaging 0.63% copper. Diamond drilling appears to have recovered the oxide mineralization better than RC drilling, as noted by the interval from 5.7 to 61 meters. Copper oxide mineralization was found throughout the hole, including in the magnetite rich zones. Most of the deeper intersections averaging greater than 1% copper were generally sulphide mineralization. The comparable diamond drill interval to the high grade intersection of hole CHR-002 was well brecciated and resulted in it being mostly oxide mineralization containing reduced copper values.

DCH-001 was stopped in a fault zone at 386 meters. Chalcopyrite was observed at the bottom of the hole with the last 3.8 meters averaging 0.94% copper. The Company plans to drill additional holes from another location that will be approximately perpendicular to the fault. These will better define the location of the fault and test the IP chargeability anomaly, located immediately to the south.

The Phase 2 drill program commenced in mid-May, and will now total at least 3,000 meters of diamond drilling. As reported, the first drill is set up to test the Adriana Zone and the second drill is set up to test the Katty Zone, located one kilometer southeast of the Adriana Zone. Drill results will be released as they become available.

