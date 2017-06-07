Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Camino reports diamond drill results from Los Chapitos Project

Published 07 June 2017

Camino Minerals Corporation has announced the results for the first diamond drill hole completed at its Los Chapitos Project, located in southern Peru.

Hole DCH-001 was designed to twin CHR-002 on the Adriana Zone which intersected 106 meters averaging 1.30% copper.

Selected drill highlights from hole DCH-001 include:

  • 0.73% copper over 55.0 meters, including 1.21% copper over 28.3 meters;
  • 0.72% copper over 168.5 meters, including 1.63% copper over 27.0 meters, and;
  • 0.94% copper over 3.8 meters at the end of the hole.

Hole DCH-001 intersected numerous intervals of oxide and sulphide mineralization which had a combined total length of 316 meters averaging 0.63% copper.  Diamond drilling appears to have recovered the oxide mineralization better than RC drilling, as noted by the interval from 5.7 to 61 meters.  Copper oxide mineralization was found throughout the hole, including in the magnetite rich zones.  Most of the deeper intersections averaging greater than 1% copper were generally sulphide mineralization.  The comparable diamond drill interval to the high grade intersection of hole CHR-002 was well brecciated and resulted in it being mostly oxide mineralization containing reduced copper values.

DCH-001 was stopped in a fault zone at 386 meters.  Chalcopyrite was observed at the bottom of the hole with the last 3.8 meters averaging 0.94% copper.  The Company plans to drill additional holes from another location that will be approximately perpendicular to the fault.  These will better define the location of the fault and test the IP chargeability anomaly, located immediately to the south.

The Phase 2 drill program commenced in mid-May, and will now total at least 3,000 meters of diamond drilling. As reported, the first drill is set up to test the Adriana Zone and the second drill is set up to test the Katty Zone, located one kilometer southeast of the Adriana Zone. Drill results will be released as they become available.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.