Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Camino’s first diamond drilling at Los Chapitos project yields positive results

Published 27 April 2018

Camino Minerals reported positive results for the first diamond drill hole it has completed as part of its 2018 drill program on the Adriana Zone at its Los Chapitos project in southern Peru.

Select drill highlights are:

DCH-058 intersected 0.37% copper over 18.50 meters, including 0.53% copper over 6.10 meters.

DCH-058 was drilled 100 meters to the northwest of holes DCH-32 and DCH-34, which were on the westernmost section drilled in 2017.  Hole DCH-58 is also northwest of the Adriana discovery outcrop, and was drilled below the ridge which features no copper mineralization on surface.

The hole confirmed that the mineralization and stratigraphy are continuing down dip as predicted, and in particular, is similar to the intersections in hole DCH-32 on the adjacent section (0.21% copper over 29.2 meters, Section 190 – Pad 1). 

A follow-up drill hole will be completed to drill below hole DCH-58 and test for thicker intervals of high grade mineralization similar as to those seen in holes DCH-34 (0.85% copper over 95 meters, Section 190 – Pad 1), DCH-19 (0.97% copper over 42 meters, Section 230 – Pad 2A), and DCH-12 (0.93% copper over 96.5 meters, Section 230 – Pad 2A).  

Camino Minerals president and CEO Kenneth McNaughton said: "The significance of this intersection is greater than what it may appear. It confirms the system can be extended into areas where there is little or no surface expression. It also means the exploration potential of the project is much higher than what we saw when we started work in 2017.

"Our initial work had targeted areas with outcropping mineralization, then expanded those zones through geophysics, trenching and drilling and now reveal what we believe are largely continuous zones of mineralization that remain open for expansion.

"With the completion of the successful soil survey in early 2018 along the Diva Structure, which revealed anomalous copper geochemistry along the six kilometer-long trend, this low cost method proved that geochemical sampling is an effective prospecting tool in an IOCG setting and will be used to evaluate the rest of the property."

The copper mineralization is potentially more pervasive than outcrop would suggest so Camino has staked additional claims and increased the size of the project by 20% to over 14,000 hectares.

A property-wide geochemical sampling program is now being planned with two primary objectives: (1) identify new zones of previously unrecognized mineralization and (2) to prioritize exploration over the entire property.

Meanwhile diamond drilling continues with a total of four additional holes having been completed testing for southeast extensions of the Adriana Zone. Surface work on the Maria geochemical anomaly has exposed the continuation of the Diva Structure cutting across a large area which appears to host favorable lithologies that have been highly altered and brecciated. The zone will need to be properly mapped and sampled prior to drilling.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.