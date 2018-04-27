Camino’s first diamond drilling at Los Chapitos project yields positive results

Camino Minerals reported positive results for the first diamond drill hole it has completed as part of its 2018 drill program on the Adriana Zone at its Los Chapitos project in southern Peru.

Select drill highlights are:

DCH-058 intersected 0.37% copper over 18.50 meters, including 0.53% copper over 6.10 meters.

DCH-058 was drilled 100 meters to the northwest of holes DCH-32 and DCH-34, which were on the westernmost section drilled in 2017. Hole DCH-58 is also northwest of the Adriana discovery outcrop, and was drilled below the ridge which features no copper mineralization on surface.

The hole confirmed that the mineralization and stratigraphy are continuing down dip as predicted, and in particular, is similar to the intersections in hole DCH-32 on the adjacent section (0.21% copper over 29.2 meters, Section 190 – Pad 1).

A follow-up drill hole will be completed to drill below hole DCH-58 and test for thicker intervals of high grade mineralization similar as to those seen in holes DCH-34 (0.85% copper over 95 meters, Section 190 – Pad 1), DCH-19 (0.97% copper over 42 meters, Section 230 – Pad 2A), and DCH-12 (0.93% copper over 96.5 meters, Section 230 – Pad 2A).

Camino Minerals president and CEO Kenneth McNaughton said: "The significance of this intersection is greater than what it may appear. It confirms the system can be extended into areas where there is little or no surface expression. It also means the exploration potential of the project is much higher than what we saw when we started work in 2017.

"Our initial work had targeted areas with outcropping mineralization, then expanded those zones through geophysics, trenching and drilling and now reveal what we believe are largely continuous zones of mineralization that remain open for expansion.

"With the completion of the successful soil survey in early 2018 along the Diva Structure, which revealed anomalous copper geochemistry along the six kilometer-long trend, this low cost method proved that geochemical sampling is an effective prospecting tool in an IOCG setting and will be used to evaluate the rest of the property."

The copper mineralization is potentially more pervasive than outcrop would suggest so Camino has staked additional claims and increased the size of the project by 20% to over 14,000 hectares.

A property-wide geochemical sampling program is now being planned with two primary objectives: (1) identify new zones of previously unrecognized mineralization and (2) to prioritize exploration over the entire property.

Meanwhile diamond drilling continues with a total of four additional holes having been completed testing for southeast extensions of the Adriana Zone. Surface work on the Maria geochemical anomaly has exposed the continuation of the Diva Structure cutting across a large area which appears to host favorable lithologies that have been highly altered and brecciated. The zone will need to be properly mapped and sampled prior to drilling.

Source: Company Press Release.