Centenera begins drilling at Esperanza copper-gold project in Argentina

Centenera Mining reported that drilling has begun at the Esperanza Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina.

Centenera received a drill permit in late 2017 and immediately mobilized heavy equipment to begin refurbishing approximately 40km of road access.

This work was completed in late December at which time the drill camp and related infrastructure was delivered in preparation for drilling in early January 2018. Unseasonal storms and flash flooding in January meant that road repairs and new drill access roads had to be constructed, causing a short delay to the drill start. The required earthworks have exposed significant new mineralization at surface, expanding the previously known footprint of mineralization to the southeast.

New Mineralization Discovered

In the process of construction of new road access to the first drill platform, new mineralization was exposed at surface, in an area previously indicated as being underlain by unmineralized basement gabbro complex. The exposed mineralization is hosted in intensely altered rock interpreted to be part of the highly-prospective Canyon Stock which now appears to extend significantly further to the southeast than previously known.



The mineralized rock contains dense pyrite veinlets with supergene sulphides over approximately 75m. Moving further southeast an additional 20m of slightly less mineralized rock has been observed. True thickness of mineralization is not known at this time. Mapping and sampling will be completed over the coming weeks.



Esperanza Copper-Gold Porphyry Highlights



The outcropping copper-gold porphyry mineralization at Esperanza was first drill-tested in 2006-2007 by 7 drill holes totalling 2,011 metres. All drill holes intersected significant copper-gold mineralization. Drilling highlights include:

Best intersection is 353.1m1 from surface, grading 0.35% copper and 0.18 g/t gold (0.49% copper equivalent2) including 243.1m1 grading 0.40% copper and 0.21 g/t gold (0.57% copper equivalent)

Mineralization is outcropping at surface with a pyrite halo extending over a 1,400m x 850m area

Drill holes generally intersected mineralization at surface

Mineralization is open all directions

Majority of drill holes terminated in mineralization (due to the depth limitations of the drill rig) and are open at depth

Several drill holes demonstrate increasing grade with depth

Appointment of New Director

The Company also announces that it has appointed Mr. Robert Kopple to the board of directors. Mr. Kopple is an experienced investor, businessman and lawyer. He is involved in a broad range of corporate financing activities with public companies. Mr. Kopple is an experienced lawyer and a senior partner in a law firm based in Los Angeles specializing in estate planning, tax law and business transactions. He is an experienced investor with diverse interests in real estate and in several operating companies in mining, health care and technology. Mr. Kopple is a significant investor in Centenera Mining.

Stock Option Grant



The Company also announces that it has granted 700,000 stock options to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable to purchase common shares of the Company on or before February 21, 2021 at a price of $0.20 per share. With this issuance, the Company has granted a total of 7,110,000 options.



PDAC

Centenera will have a booth at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference from March 4 to March 7 2018. The Company’s booth is #3143. The management team will be there to meet shareholders and answer questions regarding the Esperanza drill program.

