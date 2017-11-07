CIMIC’s Thiess awarded Sangatta expansion contract

CIMIC Group’s global mining services provider, Thiess, has been awarded a A$300m contract by Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) to expand operations at Sangatta coal mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The contract will extend the current life-of-mine contract, increasing coal production at the Melawan pit by 12 million tonnes and overburden removal by 130 million bcm over four years, until December 2021.

CIMIC Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Valderas said: “This contract demonstrates Thiess’ longstanding commitment to delivering value to our clients across our global mining platform. I am pleased to see our team continue to grow and prosper in Indonesia, where we have been operating for some 29 years.”

CIMIC Group Mining and Minerals Executive and Thiess Managing Director, Douglas Thompson said: “I’m delighted to strengthen our long-term partnership with KPC as we work together to deliver cost-effective outcomes.

“This expansion builds on our successful history at Sangatta where we have been operating since 2003 and reflects our ability to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions tailored to our client’s production and expansion needs.”

Source: Company Press Release