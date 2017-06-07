Colibri reports drilling results from the Pitaya Project

Colibri Resource Corporation has announced the recent drill results for the Pitaya project, Sonora, Mexico as received from joint venture partner, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Pitaya is a joint venture project with Agnico Eagle and is immediately adjacent to and on strike from Fresnillo's Tajitos discovery, in which greater than 328,000 ounces of gold have been announced. Agnico Eagle is the operator of the Pitaya Project and currently holds 66% of the joint venture with Colibri controlling 34%. Agnico Eagle has had two drills operating at Pitaya (see press release dated April; 10, 2017); a total of 1543.7 meters in six drill holes were drilled in the most recent campaign. Drilling is continuing with a further 4,700 meters of drilling to be completed with a total budget of $1.3 million.

Edward Stringer, CEO of Colibri is quoted as saying, "We are most encouraged by the presence of widespread gold encountered by Agnico Eagle in the recent drilling at our Pitaya joint venture project. We look forward to receiving additional drill results as they arrive."

Source: Company Press Release