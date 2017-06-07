Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Minerals & Materials News

Colibri reports drilling results from the Pitaya Project

Published 07 June 2017

Colibri Resource Corporation has announced the recent drill results for the Pitaya project, Sonora, Mexico as received from joint venture partner, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Pitaya is a joint venture project with Agnico Eagle and is immediately adjacent to and on strike from Fresnillo's Tajitos discovery, in which greater than 328,000 ounces of gold have been announced.  Agnico Eagle is the operator of the Pitaya Project and currently holds 66% of the joint venture with Colibri controlling 34%.  Agnico Eagle has had two drills operating at Pitaya (see press release dated April; 10, 2017); a total of 1543.7 meters in six drill holes were drilled in the most recent campaign. Drilling is continuing with a further 4,700 meters of drilling to be completed with a total budget of $1.3 million.

Edward Stringer, CEO of Colibri is quoted as saying, "We are most encouraged by the presence of widespread gold encountered by Agnico Eagle in the recent drilling at our Pitaya joint venture project.  We look forward to receiving additional drill results as they arrive."



Source: Company Press Release

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

