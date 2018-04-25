Contact Gold begins 2018 exploration program at Pony Creek in Nevada, US

Contact Gold has started its 2018 exploration program at the Pony Creek gold property located on the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada, US.

Key Points:

The drill program comprises 16,000 metres and is expected to run through November

One core drill rig and one RC drill rig will be mobilized to drill 70 holes on newly generated, high priority, previously undrilled targets, and to expand existing gold zones

The program will be 25% core and 75% reverse circulation drilling, designed to advance four priority areas (Bowl zone, North zone, West target, and the Moleen target)

Drill metres are allocated on a 50/50 basis on expanding existing zones vs. testing new targets

Drilling will start at the Bowl Zone, with drilling at the Moleen and West Targets expected to begin in May

The 2018 program is designed to:

Add additional oxidized gold mineralization at the Bowl Zone and North Zones

Discover new zones of gold mineralization at the newly generated Moleen and West targets

Generate and drill test other targets in the district

In addition to drilling, the 2018 exploration program at Pony Creek will include the collection of 3,000 new soil samples, detailed geological mapping and geophysical surveys with the objective of enhancing the geological model for Pony Creek and the generation of new drill targets across the property.

2018 Target Zones at Pony Creek

Bowl Zone: Host to a historical mineral resource estimate, the 1 km long by 1/2 km wide Bowl Zone is defined by more than 50 gold-mineralized drill holes with a significant oxide gold component, and remains open for expansion in multiple directions. The 2018 drill program is built to test high potential and open areas based upon prior, oxidized drill intercepts, mapped structures, 3D modeling of Gravity and CSAMT data, and untested gold in soil values up to 0.28 g/t Au.



Select oxide intervals from 2017 are below:

2.12 g/t Au over 22.86 metres from 64.01m to 86.87m in drill hole PC17-040

0.65 g/t Au over 65.53 metres from 62.48m to 128.02m in drill hole PC17-08

0.59 g/t Au over 32.00 metres from 25.91m to 57.91m in drill hole PC17-41

West Target: The 2 km long target, which has seen no drilling on the northern half, extends north from the Bowl Zone, and is defined by NS structurally controlled gravity, CSAMT and gold in soil anomalies cutting Penn-Perm Strathearn formation clastic and carbonate rocks with gold-in-soil values as high as 0.160 g/t Au. The southern half of the target includes gold mineralization encountered in 4 of 5 very widely spaced historic drill holes. Limited rock sampling in 2017 returned up to 0.35 g/t Au.

North Zone: The 1 km x 300 metre zone is defined by 30 gold-mineralized drill holes with localized drill intercepts up to 1.31 g/t Au (historical drill hole PC-129), including a significant oxide component. The North Zone target remains open for expansion in multiple directions. The drill holes planned for 2018 have been designed with reference to mapped structures, 3D modeling of gravity data and CSAMT anomalies, gold-in-soil values as high as 0.76 g/t Au, and rock chip samples as high as 2.7 g/t Au.



Select oxidized drill intervals from the North Zone are below:

0.34 g/t Au over 44.20 metres from 25.91 m to 70.10 m in PC17-21

0.33 g/t Au over 15.24 metres from 4.57 m to 19.81 m in PC17-43

0.32 g/t Au over 13.72 metres from 30.48 m to 44.20 m in PC17-23

0.33 g/t Au over 13.72 metres from 71.63 m to 85.35 m in PC17-25

0.47 g/t Au over 43 metres from 25.9 m to 68.6 m – Barrick Gold drill hole from 1989

Moleen Target: The 1.5 km long target, which has never been drilled, extends WNW from the North Zone target, is defined by: WNW structurally controlled gravity and gold-in-soil anomalies cutting Penn-Perm Moleen and Strathearn formation clastic and carbonate rocks, and contains gold-in-soil values as high as 0.173 g/t Au. The Moleen Target projects to the adjacent Jasperoid Wash Target on Gold Standard’s project.

Drill intercepts reported at the North Zone target and Bowl Zone were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher-grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. True width of drilled mineralization varies, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. Multi-element geochemical assays are completed on composites using the MEMS 61 method. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are assayed for gold by Bureau Veritas.

Some of the data presented herein, includes historic data developed by previous operators of the Pony Creek property. Historic drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of individual mineralized intervals are unknown at this time, although trends in mineralization suggest that true thicknesses range between 70% and 100% of drilled thicknesses owing to the generally flat lying nature of mineralization at Pony Creek. Vance Spalding, CPG#10739, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has, to the extent possible, verified that the historic data herein, including the results of drilling, sampling, and assaying by previous operators, is reliable. Historic data largely predate the introduction of NI 43-101 and modern QA-QC protocols and therefore there are limitations on the level of verification that can be achieved.

North Star Project

Contact Gold also expects to complete a separate program at the North Star property, which is immediately north of Gold Standard Ventures’ North Dark Star deposit.

Options award and investor relations appointments

The Company also announces that it has entered into investor relations advisory agreements with O&M Partners LLC (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, O&M will provide marketing services for Contact Gold. The services will include collaborating with management on corporate communications strategies, communicating with potential institutional investors and developing and maintaining active communications networks with private investors across Canada, the United States and Europe.

The Agreement provides for a total monthly retainer of $US3,000 for an initial 6-month period, and O&M has been granted an option to purchase 100,000 common shares of Contact Gold at an option price of $0.415 which will vest in equal installments over a 3 year period, and will expire in accordance with the Plan and not later than April 17, 2023, subject to the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement is on a monthly basis until terminated by either party.

The Company has also awarded an aggregate of 380,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.415 per share for a period of five years to certain employees and consultants to the Company. The incentive stock options will vest 1/3 on each successive anniversary of the date of grant, and will expire in accordance with the Plan and not later than April 17, 2023.

Source: Company Press Release