Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Contact Gold acquires East Bailey gold property in US

Published 06 February 2018

Contact Gold has announced the continued expansion of its Pony Creek gold property, through the acquisition of the East Bailey gold property (East Bailey).

East Bailey is comprised of 109 unpatented mining claims covering 7.8 square kilometres of highly prospective mineral tenure contiguous with Pony Creek. Total consideration for the acquisition of East Bailey is 250,000 shares of Contact Gold and the granting of a 2% net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty over certain portions of East Bailey which do not already have royalties in place. Existing royalties over certain portions of East Bailey are comprised of a 3% NSR royalty, with the option to reduce the NSR royalty to 1%.

This acquisition increases the size of Pony Creek by a further 8% to 1,325 unpatented mining claims covering 107.4 square kilometres. Since June 2017, the Company has added 438 claims to Pony Creek, increasing the property position by over 40%. Including the Dixie Flats and North Star gold properties, Contact Gold now controls approximately 134.8 square kilometres (52 square miles) on the Carlin Trend adjacent to Gold Standard Ventures’ Railroad project and proximal to Newmont Mining’s Rain and Emigrant mines.

Matthew Lennox-King, President and CEO, Contact Gold, commented “The acquisition of East Bailey continues to strengthen Contact Gold’s district-scale land position on a very active area of the South Carlin Trend.  East Bailey has a favourable structural and stratigraphic setting conducive to hosting Carlin-type gold deposits. The widespread, low grade to anomalous gold values obtained from a limited number of shallow historic drill holes, which were mostly completed prior to critical CSAMT surveys in 2006 and 2007, demonstrate that East Bailey is prospective for the discovery of Carlin-type mineralization.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.