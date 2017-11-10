Rumble provides update on exploration program at Braeside Project in Western Australia

Rumble Resources has provided an update on the first modern systematic exploration program at the Braeside Project (E45/2032), located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which hosts many historic high-grade base metal small-scale mines that produced lead, zinc and silver up until 1959.

Stage 4 Exploration - Ground TEM Survey at E45/2032

A high-powered ground TEM survey has been completed. Rumble will now analyse the data to help optimise drill targeting to provide the best chance to test bedrock conductors for economic concentrations of high grade base metals.

Stage 5 Exploration – Drilling First Order Base Metal Targets

Rumble has successfully completed the native title survey which has been cleared for drilling. The earthworks company will mobilise to site for Friday the 10th of November to commence preparing the drill pads ready for the drilling contractor Strike Drilling. Strike Drilling is scheduled mobilise to site over the weekend (11th or 12th November) in preparation for the Stage 5 drill testing of the first order VMS targets. Rumble is optimizing the numerous drill targets which will be a combination of conductors and mineralised geological structures coincident with identified high grade regional metals trends and high grade base metal rock chips. Rumble will provide an update to the market of the planned program and final drill targets once finalised.

Corporate

The $4.8m capital raising has been completed with all funds received, subject to shareholder approval of director participation. With approximately $6M in the bank post this transaction, the Company is in an exceptionally strong position to fast track any exploration success seen in this current drill program at Braeside, while simultaneously commencing a works program over the high-grade Barramine Cu-PbZn-Ag project and high-grade Earaheedy Zn project in Western Australia, along with reviewing potential new project acquisitions.

Systematic Exploration Process of High Grade Zn – Pb – Cu – Ag - Au – V at the Braeside Project (E45-2032)

The Braeside Project E45-2032 consists of multiple high-grade zinc, lead, copper and silver deposits and occurrences associated with north to northwest trending fault fracture zones within mafic volcanics and volcaniclastics over a strike of at least 60 km. The poly-metallic mineralisation has not been tested by detailed geophysics, geochemistry and very limited drilling with only 10 known historic drill holes in 1928 and 1951.

High grade grab sampling assays have returned up to 29.31% Zn, 79% Pb, 17.48% Cu, 325 g/t Ag,13 g/t Au and V 1.03% along 30km of strike within a potential 60km strike system. Rumble’s exploration program is the first modern systematic exploration program being undertaken at the Braeside High Grade Zinc – Lead Project. Recent litho-geochemistry completed by Rumble suggests the mineralisation is associated with sub volcanic rhyolitic porphyry (Koongaling Felsic Volcanics) indicating potential for a VMS system capable of hosting a large base metal deposit.

Rumble’s technical team lead by Technical Director Mr Brett Keillor is systematically exploring the Braeside Project generating first order VMS feeder pipe targets using proven, modern exploration techniques. Rumble is fully funded to complete all stages of exploration including the stage 5 drill testing.

