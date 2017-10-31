Rumble to begin drilling of high grade zinc, copper, lead targets at Braeside

Rumble Resources has commenced its exploration program at the Braeside Project (E45/2032), located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, known to contain historic high-grade base metal small-scale mines that produced lead, zinc and silver up until 1959.

Stage 4 Exploration - Ground TEM Survey at E45/2032

A high-powered ground TEM survey has commenced at the Braeside Project, and is being completed by Khumsup Pty Ltd. The ground TEM survey is following up first order VTEM conductors and areas of high-grade base metal mineralisation identified in the first 3 stages of exploration, targeting accumulations of massive sulphides.

The aims of the TEM survey are to:

Further delineate significant VTEM bedrock conductors identified;

Target additional bedrock conductors in identified areas of high-grade base metal mineralisation that may have been missed by the VTEM survey, as the VTEM program was spaced at 400 metres; and

Optimise drill targeting to provide best chance to test bedrock conductors for economic concentrations of high grade base metals.

Please refer to Rumble’s ASX announcements dated 16 October 2017 for further details in respect of the numerous High-Grade Zn – Pb – Cu – Ag - Au – V targets identified at the Braeside Project.

Stage 5 Exploration – Drilling First Order Base Metal Targets

The Company has received the Programme of Work (POW) approvals from the Department of Mines to complete the upcoming drill program.

Rumble has scheduled the native title survey for next week, and commissioned the earthworks company to prepare the drill pads required for the upcoming drilling.

The Company has scheduled the drilling contractor to commence the Stage 5 drill testing of the first order VMS targets in mid November 2017.

Systematic Exploration Process of High Grade Zn – Pb – Cu – Ag - Au – V at the Braeside Project (E45-2032)

The Braeside Project E45-2032 consists of multiple high-grade zinc, lead, copper and silver deposits and occurrences associated with north to northwest trending fault fracture zones within mafic volcanics and volcaniclastics over a strike of at least 60 km. The poly-metallic mineralisation has not been tested by detailed geophysics, geochemistry and very limited drilling with only 10 known historic drill holes in 1928 and 1951.

High grade grab sampling assays have returned up to 29.31% Zn, 79% Pb, 17.48% Cu, 325 g/t Ag,13 g/t Au and V 1.03% along 30km of strike within a potential 60km strike system.

Rumble’s exploration program is the first modern systematic exploration program being undertaken at the Braeside High Grade Zinc – Lead Project.

Recent litho-geochemistry completed by Rumble suggests the mineralisation is associated with sub volcanic rhyolitic porphyry (Koongaling Felsic Volcanics) indicating potential for a VMS system capable of hosting a large base metal deposit.

Rumble’s technical team lead by Technical Director Mr Brett Keillor is systematically exploring the Braeside Project generating first order VMS feeder pipe targets using proven, modern exploration techniques.

Rumble is fully funded to complete all stages of exploration including the stage 5 drill testing.

