Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Eldorado Gold to buy remaining stake in Integra Gold

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 May 2017

Eldorado Gold has agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Integra Gold that it does not already own, under a transaction worth about C$590m ($432.4m).

Eldorado Gold currently holds a 13% stake in the junior gold exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada.

Under the terms of the new agreement, it will pay Integra Gold 25% of the total consideration, up to C$129m ($95m) and the rest through issuance of its shares.

Upon closing of the transaction, current Eldorado shareholders will have 90% stake while the remaining 10% in the combined entity will be held by the existing Integra Gold shareholders.

The takeover is expected to help Eldorado Gold gain a high quality development project with meaningful near-term production and cash flow with not much of upfront capital.

By adding Integra Gold in its fold, Eldorado Gold says that it can establish an operating presence in Canada while diversifying its operating portfolio into a highly productive mining camp.

The acquisition would also help it to sustain the flexibility to finance its development pipeline besides generating income tax and general and administrative expenses.

Eldorado Gold president and CEO George Burns said: “From previous experience of building and operating gold mines in Canada, I am excited about Eldorado's entry into the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.

"With our current balance sheet strength post the sale of our Chinese assets, this acquisition represents a use of the proceeds complementing our existing portfolio of high quality, low cost assets."

The deal will give Integra Gold exposure to Eldorado's portfolio of mines and development projects. It will also benefit from value creation at Lamaque project near Val-d'Or, Quebec which will come under Eldorado’s control completely post transaction.

Integra executive chairman George Salamis said: “We believe that Integra is a great model for junior mining companies and what they can achieve when you bring together collaborative effort, creative, outside-the-box thinking and the courage to invest in people as much as the assets in the ground.”

The deal is likely to be completed in July subject to receipt of all the required shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Image: Eldorado-operated Kisladag gold mine in Turkey. Photo: courtesy of Eldorado Gold Corp.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.