Erris Resources wins new gold exploration permit in Sweden

UK-based Erris Resources has won a new gold exploration permit Enåsen no.5 (Enåsen Project) in central Sweden, which surrounds the Enåsen open pit gold mine.

Erris Resources, which has a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects across Sweden, said that the Enåsen exploration project is located in a region that is considered to be highly prospective for gold.

Spread across an area of 59.4km2, the new gold exploration permit complements its existing Swedish Nordgruvan project, said the European focused mineral exploration company.

The Enåsen Project encompasses the area surrounding the Enåsen mine and is mostly underexplored. It is located about 370km north of Stockholm and 50km west of Sundsvall.

According to Erris Resources, the Enåsen mine which surrounds the new exploration permit was discovered in the 1980s and had produced 1.7m at 3 g/t gold between 1984 and 1991 before its closure.

The company now plans to commence the first phase reconnaissance program of mapping and sampling at the new gold exploration permit.

Erris Resources said that it has integrated historic data sets and has executed a new interpretation of the local aeromagnetic data collected from central and southern Sweden. It is carrying out an additional desktop structural interpretation which will be supplemented by new multi-element data through reconnaissance mapping and sampling in the upcoming field season.

Erris Resources CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson said: "The addition of the Enåsen Project to our existing portfolio of projects is in line with our stated objective of identifying low-cost opportunities with the potential to create shareholder value.

“Work is ramping up across this portfolio; we are currently drilling the Abbeytown zinc project in Ireland and working on a portfolio of projects in Sweden funded by Centerra Gold.”

Erris Resources said that it wholly owns the new license and it is not part of the joint venture it has with Centerra Gold KB in the Skellefteå mining district in northern Sweden. Under the joint venture, Erris Resources owns 18 licenses across seven project areas, spread across 313km2.