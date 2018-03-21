Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Glencore to buy Rio Tinto’s Hail Creek and Valeria coal mine stakes for $1.7bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

Swiss miner Glencore has agreed to acquire Rio Tinto’s stakes in the Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland, Australia for $1.7bn.

The transaction is expected to consolidate Glencore’s coal operations in Australia, where it is currently involved in 13 mining complexes, including 17 operational mines located in New South Wales and Queensland.

In the Hail Creek coal mine and adjacent coal resources, Glencore will acquire Rio Tinto’s stake of 82%, where the latter is partnered by Nippon Steel Australia (8%), Marubeni Coal (6.67%) and Sumisho Coal Development (3.33%).

Glencore said that the three partners have the right to sell their stakes to it through a “tag-along” right in connection with the transaction with Rio Tinto.

The Swiss miner expects to pay an additional amount of $340m to buy out the remaining 18% stake in the Hail Creek coal mine, located in the northern Bowen Basin.

Last year, the Hail Creek mine had produced about 9.4 million tonnes of coal, which included 5.25 million tonnes of hard coking coal and 4.13 million tonnes of thermal coal. The nearby Lake Elphinstone and Mount Robert tenements, which also form part of the Hail Creek Complex are included in the transaction.

In the undeveloped Valeria coal project, Glencore will buy Rio Tinto’s stake of 71.2%. Located about 40km north-west of Emerald, the Valeria coal mine holds 762 million tonnes of coal mineral resources.

Rio Tinto CEO J-S Jacques said: "The sale of Hail Creek and Valeria delivers compelling value for our shareholders and continues our strategy of strengthening our portfolio, focusing on highest returns, maintaining a strong balance sheet and allocating capital to the highest value opportunities.

"We expect that Hail Creek will continue to perform strongly under its new owner, securing long-term jobs and continuing its contribution to the State of Queensland."

The sale of the two Australian coal mines from Rio Tinto is part of its plans to sell all of its coal assets. In last September, Rio Tinto sold Coal & Allied Industries, its Australian coal unit to Yancoal Australia for $2.45bn.

Inage: The Hail Creek coal mine in Queensland, Australia. Photo: Copyright © 2017 Rio Tinto.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Coal Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.