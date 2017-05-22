Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Gold Fields increases holding in Gold Road Resources to 10%

Published 22 May 2017

South African gold mining firm Gold Fields has increased its holding in Gold Road Resources to 10%.

As part of the sale of a 50% interest in the Gruyere Gold Project and formation of the Gruyere Project Joint Venture, Gold Road agreed with Gold Fields Australia Pty Ltd (GFA) and its affiliates a standstill arrangement in which they must not acquire a relevant interest in any securities of Gold Road greater than 10% unless agreed in writing by Gold Road during the standstill period (Standstill).

The Standstill applies to any further acquisition of relevant interests by GFA and its affiliates of Gold Road shares. The Standstill ends on the earlier of:

two years after GFA or its affiliates cease to be a participant in the Gruyere Project Joint Venture;

a person or persons jointly or in concert (other than GFA or its affiliates), publicly announce their intention to commence a transaction which would result in a person or persons acquiring a relevant interest of 20% or more in Gold Road's issued shares (Control Transaction); or

the date Gold Road publicly announces that its Board of Directors has approved an agreement which contemplates a Control Transaction.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.