Goldplay Exploration gets drilling permit at El Habal gold project, Mexico

Goldplay Exploration, a Canada-based junior resource exploration company, has secured the surface drill permit for its El Habal gold project in Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico.

With this permit in hand together with recently approved surface agreements with all landowners, the Company is preparing a Phase I drill program to commence in May 2018.

The Company plans to complete an initial 4,000 m HQ core drill program based on successful results from its recent ground geophysical survey ("CSMAT") and the mapping and sampling of historical shallow underground workings.

The initial drill program will focus initially on a 600 m long mineralized corridor open along strike and down dip within a highly prospective 6 km long mineralized corridor.

The drill targets identified in the 2017 surface exploration program and CSMAT are located close to small historical shallow underground workings known as Santos, La Reina, and Arenal.

These targets have been defined by positive trench results, representing areas with presence of low resistivity anomalies identified by the CSMAT survey and with evidence of intense hydrothermal alteration-quartz stockwork.

Known mineral deposits in the Rosario Mining District shows firm structural control and the Company has recently completed detailed geological and structural mapping over the drill target area identifying major structures and geological controls to the mineralization.

Goldplay CEO Marcio Fonseca said: "We are extremely excited to begin drilling on an attractive exploration project located in the vicinity of historical high-grade historical gold-silver Rosario mine.

“We have an experienced team working full time on site with a track record of discoveries in the Rosario Mining District. We look forward to developing a continuous flow of results with the upcoming drill program."

The Qualified Person under the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, President and CEO of Goldplay, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Source: Company Press Release