Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Dominican Republic Minister of Mines approves exploitation permit for GoldQuest's Romero project

Published 22 January 2018

GoldQuest Mining has reported that Minister Isa Conde, the Minister of Energy and Mines (MEM) of the Dominican Republic, has completed the review of GoldQuest's Exploitation Permit Application for the Company's 100% owned Romero Project, approved the Application, and sent it to the President of the Republic for ratification.

The Minister expressed his full support for the project to go ahead. Exploitation Permits in the Dominican Republic are for 75 years, with a Tax Stability Agreement that freezes the tax treatment for the project for a minimum of 25 years protected under the current Mining Law.

Highlights of the statement, titled "Application for Approval of the Resolution for the Mining Exploitation of ROMERO," include:

The MEM has evaluated this application and verified that this project has complied with the legal, economic and technical conditions, and is satisfactory in the national interest. This is a highly important project for the Dominican Republic, based on the profitability of the mining activity and the social welfare of the local communities and their development.

The granting of the exploitation concession is conditional on carrying out an Environmental Impact Study, and subsequently obtaining an Environmental License issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MIMARENA).

The State Participation for any economic benefits will be forty percent (40%), taking into account the Royalty, Income Tax and Municipal Contributions, and a Voluntary Contribution that the company has committed to pay to the State, if warranted, under a formula.

The minister expects the Executive Power (Office of the President) to issue its approval and authorization for the granting of the Mining Exploitation Concession.

"We would like to thank Minister Isa Conde for giving his full support to the outstanding Romero gold/copper project," commented Bill Fisher, GoldQuest's CEO, "We have reached agreement with the Ministry as to the details of sharing the project's benefits in a Win- Win formula under the existing law, where the Project's Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return remain aligned with previous guidance. The Company is well funded with over $20 million in treasury and, once we receive the formal Exploitation License, we will rapidly advance towards a production decision at Romero, with the first items being the Full Feasibility Study, outlining project financing, and the Environmental Impact Study, coupled with an accelerated exploration program."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.