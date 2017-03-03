Intact Gold begins drilling at Belleterre project in Quebec

Intact Gold has commenced drilling on the Belleterre Project in western Quebec, Canada.

The planned 1000m winter drill program is designed to test continuity and follow up on promising results from exploration programs by previous operators.

The first three holes target previously untested northeast trending gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with conductors and magnetic anomalies.

The next four holes are designed to test the extension of a gold-bearing structure drilled in 2010-2011 by Exploration Aurtois. Two shafts were sunk on this structure in the 1940's and the area remains open along strike.

The last two holes are designed to step out 1996 and 1999 drilling which intersected gold bearing quartz veins along a northeast trending structure.

Source: Company Press Release