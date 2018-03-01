Kalamazoo Resources completes further drilling program at Mixy gold lode in Western Australia

Kalamazoo Resources has completed a further drilling program at the Mixy gold lode, part of its flagship Snake Well Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

The recently completed drilling program tested for extensions of the high grade Mixy lode along almost 500m of strike, east to west, and down dip to approximately 340m below surface.

Six drill holes, with Reverse Circulation pre - collars and diamond core tails, were completed for a total of 1,597m. The holes ranged in downhole depth from 78m to 394m. Planned pierce points are shown in the longitudinal section.

Intenses hearing, alteration and veining were observed in five of the six holes giving a strong indication that the Mixy main zone structure remains open at depth and along strike, particularly to the east. Hole 17KZRC037 on the eastern extremity of the program coverage intersected a 6.3m downhole width of multiphase quartz veining with pyrite - pyrhhotite sulphide minerali s ation from 281 - 287.3m

Prospective zones in the diamond cored holes are being cut and sent for assaying with results expected this quarter. Reverse Circulation pre - collars are being assayed on a 4m composite basis and any anomalous intervals will be assayed from one metre split samples.

The recent drilling program was undertaken due to the positive and new geological interpretation for Mixy leading to an updated Mineral Resource estimate as reported by Kalamazoo. The new interpretation demonstrated that the mineralised zone is split into three sub - zones - a Foot w all Zone, Hanging wall Zone and the Main Zone.

The Main Zone is hosted within a well - defined shear zone with distinctive geological characteristics, and importantly, is open along strike to the east and west and, down dip. The gold lode appears as a shear zone within mafic rocks with a strongly developed foliation, and the lode is often expressed as two translucent quartz veins marginal to a bleached and altered, silicified mylonitised central zone with quartz stringer veins parallel to foliation.

This coincides with the lode appearance as was observed in the pit during previous trial mining and is evident in the current eastern pit wall. As a result of the new interpretation, the updated Mineral Resource included a 13% increase in the reported tonnage, a 63% improvement in the gold average grade and an 85% rise in contained gold ounces. The tonnage increase is mainly due to the new interpretation.

Next Steps

Kalamazoo will review the drilling and assay results when completed and formulate its next program in regards to the continuing evaluation of the Mixy lode.