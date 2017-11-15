Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Insurance companies pull out $20bn investments in coal, says report

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 November 2017

Insurance companies have pulled out $20bn of investments in coal and a significant number of them are considering to end underwriting for new coal projects, according to a new industry scorecard from the Unfriend Coal campaign.

The Unfriend Coal campaign, an initiative led by 13 international civil society organizations, calls on insurance companies to reduce exposure to coal in a bid to support clean energy transition.

In June 2017, the Unfriend Coal campaign has urged 25 largest direct insurers, life insurers and reinsurers, to take action on coal and also asked for their policies details.

In the new scorecard, which rated the 25 insurers on their action on coal and climate change, 15 insurers have already divested approximately $20bn worth of bonds and equities in a bid to reduce their investment exposure to the coal industry, which is said to be the biggest single source of CO2 emission.

 Unfriend Coal said: “But although the shift away from coal is growing, these early movers still need to do more, and most insurers have yet to do anything to prevent the risk of dangerous climate change.”

Moreover, the scorecard revealed that neither insurers from the US nor major European companies such as Generali, Hannover Re, Chubb and Mapfre have taken required action on coal and climate.

The scorecard includes US insurers including MetLife, Chubb and Berkshire Hathaway, as well as Australian, European and Japanese companies.

However, four European insurers including AXA, SCOR, Swiss Re and Zurich are making efforts to change coal underwriting, the report said.

In April this year, AXA announced that it would no longer underwrite coal projects. Recently, Zurich announced that it will divest from and cease providing insurance to companies that rely on coal for over 50% of their business.

Unfriend Coal is urging insurers to adopt a tighter 30% threshold for action on coal and apply it to all types of insurance for all thermal coal.

Peter Bosshard, Unfriend Coal coordinator, said: “If insurers cease to cover the numerous natural, technical, commercial and political risks of coal projects, new coal mines and power plants cannot be built and existing operations will have to shut down.

“Insurers also manage $31 trillion of assets, and by shifting investments from coal to clean energy they can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Image: Insurance companies urged to reduce exposure from coal sector. Photo: courtesy of dan/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Coal
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Coal
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.