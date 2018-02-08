Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Minerals & Materials News

Matamec begins drilling campaign at Sakami Gold Property in Canada

Published 08 February 2018

Matamec Explorations and Canada Strategic Metals has announced the beginning of the Winter 2018 work program at the Sakami Gold Property, which is equally owned by the two companies, in Canada.

The program will consist of a minimum of 5,000 metres of drilling, focusing on the La Pointe area, on the edge of the lake, taking advantage of the ice coverage on Lake Sakami to confirm a possible westward extension of the known mineralized vein.

Past drill results from the La Pointe area outlined consistent gold mineralization over 700 metres on strike and 450 metres along the plunge to a vertical depth of 300 metres.

CSM will be the operator of this campaign's exploration work, supervised by a management committee comprised of two representatives from CSM and two representatives from Matamec.

Previous drill results highlights from the La Pointe area:

  • 4.94 g/t Au over 21.05 m, including 6.35 g/t Au over 10.55 m (PT-16-92)
  • 4.01 g/t Au over 22.6 m, including 7.21 g/t Au over 7.00 m (PT-13-67)
  • 4.16 g/t Au over 21 m, including 6.4 g/t Au over 12.67 m (PT-15-87)
  • 2.51 g/t Au over 48.20 m, including 6.93 g/t Au over 12.00 m (PT-14-79)

The mineralization is hosted in a paragneiss with very fine aersenopyrite-pyrrotite mineralization associated with strong silicification. The zone is located at the contact between the La Grande Sub-Province and Opinaca Sub-Province. The campaign will focus on testing mineralization at depth and along the strike to the north-west side of the Zone 25.



Source: Company Press Release

