Mawson begins gradient array survey at Rajapalot gold project in Finland

Mawson Resources has started an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey within the Kairamaat 2/3 permit area, at its 100% owned Rajapalot gold project in northern Finland.

Given the success of the winter diamond drilling program at Rajapalot, which identified gold mineralization beyond the limits of geophysical data, a geophysical crew has been mobilized to extend IP coverage of the area;

Due to the association of sulphide minerals with gold mineralization at Rajapalot, IP is a valuable mapping tool especially when used in combination with ground magnetics and airborne electromagnetics.

IP provides the potential to directly identify gold-bearing host rocks under the thin glacial soil that covers 99% of the prospect area;

A total of 29-line kilometres of gradient array IP and resistivity data will be collected along lines spaced at 50 metres in the southern part of the Kairamaat 2/3 permit area;

The winter diamond drill program has now ended with a total of 16,204 metres completed in 75 drill holes across four exploration permit areas.

Diamond drilling is planned to restart during the 2018 summer at Hirvimaa, Männistö and Raja exploration permit areas.

Mawson Resources chairman and CEO Hudson said: "At Rajapalot we have demonstrated that the gold-bearing rocks coincide with predictable electrical and magnetic geophysical responses, allowing direct targeting beneath thin glacial soil that covers 99% of the prospect area.

“This new ground electrical survey in the Kairamaat 2/3 exploration permit will allow for identification of drill targets beyond the limits of geophysical coverage for testing in upcoming drill programs."

Gradient array IP geophysical surveys can be used to accurately identify both disseminated sulphide minerals (where the surface area of sulphides may produce a chargeable electrical response) and electrically conductive features.

Mawson's experience at the Rajapalot project indicates that gold mineralized rocks contain enough sulphide minerals to form both chargeable and conductive responses.

In other news, the winter diamond drill program has now ended with the commencement of the spring melt. A total of 16,204 metres for 75 drill holes was completed across four exploration permit areas (Männistö, Kairamaat 2/3, Hirvimaa and Raja).

Reporting of assays from 14 holes have been made and results will continue over the coming months as they become available. Drilling is scheduled to restart during the 2018 summer at Hirvimaa, Männistö and Raja exploration permit areas.

Technical and Environmental Background

The IP-resistivity survey is being conducted by two personnel from GeoVista AB (based in Luleå, Sweden). Line orientations for this program are matched with prior survey parameters. Post-collection processing and inversions of the data will be undertaken by Dr Hans Thunehed of GeoVista AB.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

