Midland partners with Altius Minerals for gold exploration in James Bay Region

Midland Exploration announced a strategic alliance with Altius Minerals Corporation to combine their efforts to jointly explore the remarkable gold potential of the extensive James Bay region.

Under this new alliance, Midland and Altius will bring together two experienced exploration teams, as well as large databases, in order to generate exploration targets and new high-quality projects across the vast and underexplored James Bay region.

Generation of exploration targets will begin shortly, and the first reconnaissance, prospecting and till sampling campaigns will begin in the early summer of 2017.

A budget of approximately $500,000, jointly funded, will be allotted for the 2017 field campaign and Midland will be the operator.

This new strategic alliance with Altius covers a vast area of the James Bay region which is highly prospective for gold mineralization. Midland's existing properties and the area of interest defined under its agreement with Osisko Exploration James Bay Inc. are excluded from this new agreement with Altius.

Source: Company Press Release