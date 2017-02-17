Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Midland partners with Altius Minerals for gold exploration in James Bay Region

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 February 2017

Midland Exploration announced a strategic alliance with Altius Minerals Corporation to combine their efforts to jointly explore the remarkable gold potential of the extensive James Bay region.

Under this new alliance, Midland and Altius will bring together two experienced exploration teams, as well as large databases, in order to generate exploration targets and new high-quality projects across the vast and underexplored James Bay region.

Generation of exploration targets will begin shortly, and the first reconnaissance, prospecting and till sampling campaigns will begin in the early summer of 2017.

A budget of approximately $500,000, jointly funded, will be allotted for the 2017 field campaign and Midland will be the operator.

This new strategic alliance with Altius covers a vast area of the James Bay region which is highly prospective for gold mineralization. Midland's existing properties and the area of interest defined under its agreement with Osisko Exploration James Bay Inc. are excluded from this new agreement with Altius.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.