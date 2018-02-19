Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Mitsui to buy additional stake in the Collahuasi copper mine in Chile

Published 19 February 2018

Japan’s Mitsui has agreed to acquire a stake of 3.6% from JX Nippon Mining & Metals in the Collahuasi copper mine in Chile.

The company, in another deal, has agreed to sell its entire stake of 1.25% in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine, also in Chile, to JX and Marubeni in the proportion of 0.79% and 0.46%, respectively.

Collahuasi is a world-class copper mine, which boasts abundant reserves and resources. Mitsui has owned concessions in this mine for over 20 years since 1996 as the lead company in a Japanese consortium.

With its high-grade, cost-competitiveness, the mine is an excellent asset with the potential for further enhancement of its business value through future production expansions. This additional acquisition will increase Mitsui's equity share from 7.43% to 11.03%.

In conjunction with the above-mentioned additional acquisition of equity in Collahuasi, Mitsui will divest its entire 1.25% equity share in the Los Pelambres acquired in 1997, as part of its strategic asset recycling.

Copper is a key metal for industrial use. World demand is expected to increase steadily over the medium- to long-term future, in line with infrastructure investment in emerging countries.

As a result of above-mentioned transactions, Mitsui's equity copper production volume is expected to increase by about 15,000 tons per year on top of approximately 125,000 tons in the year ended March 2017. Mitsui will continuously optimize its portfolio by replenishing and accumulating high-quality assets from a medium- to long-term perspective.

Mitsui has identified the Mineral & Metal Resources and Energy segments as one of the core pillars in its Medium-term Management Plan, and strives to build a robust profit base and to reinforce its existing business. Mineral & metal resources are core materials for industry and will remain an important business area over the medium- to long-term future.

While contributing to "nation development" of resource-producing countries, Mitsui will also contribute to drive the development of the world economy by ensuring stable supplies of competitive resources.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.