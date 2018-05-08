More than 23 die in two coal mine accidents in Pakistan

Two separate coal mine collapses caused by gas explosion and mudslide near Quetta in the Pakistani province of Balochistan on Saturday has reportedly left at least 23 coal workers dead and more than 15 injured.

The gas explosion was triggered due to the buildup of methane gas across three branches connected to the main mine in the Marwar area, reported the Dawn. As a result, the mines, which are operated by a private company, collapsed, leaving the workers trapped with the rubble blocking the exit point.

Quetta Commissioner Javed Anwar Shahwani stated that they were 16 casualties in the Marwar mines.

Shahwani was quoted by the publication to have said: “Rescue teams found the way in the affected mines and launched the rescue operation which is still going on.”

The rescuers could manage to pull out six workers trapped under the debris, who were later rushed to hospital for treatment.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Atique has been quoted by PTI to have said: “The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion and the miners working at that time were trapped inside. Some died on the spot, while others who were badly injured breathed their last under the rubble.”

The other coal mine accident, which was due to a mudslide, took place in the Sur-range area in a coal mine owned by Pakistan Mineral Development, located about 60km from Quetta. At least seven workers are believed to have died in this incident, which is reportedly not linked to the Marwar area coal mine explosion.

According to several media reports, workers in Pakistani coal mines are at high risk as regulations are hardly put into force, thereby making the mines prone to explosions and collapses.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, up to 200 mine workers on an average lose their lives in coal mine accidents each year.

Last month, more than 11 miners died in two mining accidents in Darra Adam Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and in Jhelum in Punjab province.