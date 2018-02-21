Murray Energy acquires majority stake in Western Kentucky Coal Resources

Murray Energy’s subsidiary Murray Kentucky Energy has acquired a 51% stake in Western Kentucky Coal Resources, which holds certain assets formerly owned by Armstrong Energy.

The secured noteholders of Armstrong Energy now hold a forty-nine percent (49%) ownership interest in Western Kentucky.

Murray Energy chairman, president and CEO Robert E. Murray said: "Murray Energy and Murray Kentucky are very pleased that we were able to complete this acquisition, ahead of schedule, with the support of the secured noteholders of Armstrong Energy.

"This is a very important transaction for the employees of Western Kentucky, as well as for our lenders and customers. We look forward to utilizing our management and marketing expertise in order to ensure the maximum success of these operations," said. Mr. Murray.

Western Kentucky now has over 400 employees and owns five (5) mines in the Illinois Basin, including three (3) surface mines and two (2) operating underground mines.

The underground mines are now known as: 1.) The Western Kentucky Coal Company, LLC's Genesis Mine (formerly Kronos Mine); and 2.) The Muhlenberg County Coal Company, LLC's Pride Mine (formerly the Survant Mine).

Western Kentucky also owns three (3) existing coal processing plants, certain river dock coal handling and rail loadout facilities.

Of the approximately 445 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves acquired in this transaction, 337 million tons will be controlled by Western Kentucky, and 108 million tons will be controlled by Murray Energy's KenAmerican Resources, Inc.

Murray added: "The completion of this transaction provides opportunity and stability for Western Kentucky's employees.

"It also provides operational consistency to our customers in the domestic and international export coal markets who rely on the coal that is, and will be, produced from these mines.

“We look forward to further developing these relationships and continuing to provide high quality, low-cost coal supplies to our electric utility customers," concluded Mr. Murray.

Source: Company Press Release