Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Murray Energy acquires majority stake in Western Kentucky Coal Resources

Published 21 February 2018

Murray Energy’s subsidiary Murray Kentucky Energy has acquired a 51% stake in Western Kentucky Coal Resources, which holds certain assets formerly owned by Armstrong Energy.

The secured noteholders of Armstrong Energy now hold a forty-nine percent (49%) ownership interest in Western Kentucky.

Murray Energy chairman, president and CEO Robert E. Murray said: "Murray Energy and Murray Kentucky are very pleased that we were able to complete this acquisition, ahead of schedule, with the support of the secured noteholders of Armstrong Energy. 

"This is a very important transaction for the employees of Western Kentucky, as well as for our lenders and customers.  We look forward to utilizing our management and marketing expertise in order to ensure the maximum success of these operations," said. Mr. Murray.

Western Kentucky now has over 400 employees and owns five (5) mines in the Illinois Basin, including three (3) surface mines and two (2) operating underground mines. 

The underground mines are now known as: 1.) The Western Kentucky Coal Company, LLC's Genesis Mine (formerly Kronos Mine); and 2.) The Muhlenberg County Coal Company, LLC's Pride Mine (formerly the Survant Mine). 

Western Kentucky also owns three (3) existing coal processing plants, certain river dock coal handling and rail loadout facilities.

Of the approximately 445 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves acquired in this transaction, 337 million tons will be controlled by Western Kentucky, and 108 million tons will be controlled by Murray Energy's KenAmerican Resources, Inc.  

Murray added: "The completion of this transaction provides opportunity and stability for Western Kentucky's employees. 

"It also provides operational consistency to our customers in the domestic and international export coal markets who rely on the coal that is, and will be, produced from these mines. 

“We look forward to further developing these relationships and continuing to provide high quality, low-cost coal supplies to our electric utility customers," concluded Mr. Murray.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Coal Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.