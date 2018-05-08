Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Nevsun rejects $1.16bn takeover proposal from Lundin Mining and Euro Sun

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 May 2018

Canadian miners Lundin Mining and Euro Sun Mining have disclosed that mid-tier base metals company Nevsun Resources has rejected their C$1.5bn ($1.16bn) takeover proposal.

As per the proposal made by the duo towards the end of last month, Nevsun shareholders were offered C$5.00 ($3.85) for each Nevsun share.

Lundin Mining said that had the proposal been fruitful, it would have ended up owning the European assets of the Canada-based Nevsun which include the Timok copper-gold project in the Serbian section of the East European Carpathian-Balkan Arc.

On the other hand, Euro Sun would have owned the remainder of Nevsun’s assets including the Bisha mine in the East African country Eritrea and the cash balance of Nevsun.

Euro Sun president & CEO Scott Moore said: "The acquisition of Bisha represents a unique value creation opportunity for both current Euro Sun shareholders and to our prospective new Nevsun shareholders.

“The addition of an operating asset will substantially de-risk the development of the Rovina Valley gold-copper porphyry project in Romania and we will look to add value at the Bisha mine through an aggressive exploration program.”

Lundin Mining, which is a multinational minerals company, said that it had made several attempts in vain to get Nevsun into talks.

The company said that its first proposal to Nevsun was made in early February followed by another one in the same month, which were both rejected. In early April, the company proposed to purchase the European assets of Nevsun including the Timok project in a cash-cum-stock deal, which was also turned down.

Later, Lundin Mining partnered with Euro Sun to lead the acquisition of 100% of Nevsun.

Lundin Mining president and CEO Paul Conibear said: "We believe our proposal is extremely compelling and in the best interests of Nevsun shareholders. Our significant experience in underground construction and mining, and track record of operating in Europe demonstrate our ability to be a strong and reputable developer of the Timok project in Serbia.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.