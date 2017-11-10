Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Genesis Minerals reports resource drilling results for Ulysses Gold Project in Australia

Published 10 November 2017

Genesis Minerals has made a strong start to the current resource upgrade and extensional drilling program at its 100%-owned Ulysses Gold Project, located 30km south of Leonora in WA, with initial results confirming the continuity of the deeper mineralisation and supporting the potential for a significant long-term underground mine at Ulysses.

The current +6,000m RC and diamond drill program, which commenced on 22 September, is being undertaken as part of the Feasibility Study on the Ulysses Underground Project.

Results have been received for the first 12 RC holes, including a number of high-grade intercepts which have confirmed the continuity of the gold mineralisation within the existing resource.

Strong assay results have been received from the first 12 RC holes, including:

  • 12m @ 4.42g/t gold from 135m 17USRC130
  • 8m @ 5.16g/t gold from 109m 17USRC133
  • 4m @ 6.38g/t gold from 142m 17USRC134
  • 4m @ 4.09g/t gold from 154m 17USRC135
  • 2m @ 7.07g/t gold from 138m 17USRC136
  • 4m @ 6.82g/t gold from 110m 17USRC139

A full list of results from the current drill campaign is provided in Appendix 1.

Logging of additional holes completed to date indicates that the mineralisation extends at depth and supports the objective of expanding the existing 206,400oz Resource.

Ulysses Feasibility Study Drilling Program

Resource upgrade and extensional drilling commenced at Ulysses on 22 September as part of the recently commenced Underground Feasibility Study. This follows the positive Scoping Study and positive drilling programs completed earlier this year.

A total of 40 holes for 6,624m have been completed to date, comprising 29 RC holes for 6,005m and 11 diamond holes for 619m.

Feasibility Study Update

Ongoing Feasibility Study work currently being undertaken in addition to the resource upgrade and extensional drilling has included:

  • Geotechnical drilling and logging to support the Feasibility Study and provide data for modelling to estimate potential dilution, to determine crown pillar requirements and appropriate ground support standards;
  • Metallurgical sampling and test work planning;
  • Commencement of ground water and surface water study;
  • The commencement of an updated Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan for submission to the DMIRS;
  • Toll-treatment and ore purchase negotiations; and
  • Compilation of supporting data for the commencement of a tender process to select a suitable underground mining contractor.

Management Comment

Genesis Managing Director Michael Fowler said the Company’s plans to develop a significant new long-term underground mine at Ulysses were off to a strong start.

“The early results from the drilling have confirmed the consistency and grade of the deeper mineralisation within the resource, while more recent logged holes have indicated that our plan to extend the mineralisation down-plunge is very much on track.

“Further results are expected in the next few weeks, but based on the results we have seen to date we have decided to extend the drilling with a further Phase 2 program comprising an additional 2,500m of drilling.

“If this drilling is successful as planned, it is quite likely that we will be looking at a much larger drilling program next year aimed at establishing a large standalone mining and processing operation at Ulysses. In the meantime, all the elements of the Ulysses Underground Feasibility Study are in full swing.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.