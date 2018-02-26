Newcrest Mining to buy stake in Lundin Gold

Australia-based Newcrest Mining has agreed to acquire a stake of 27.1% in Canadian miner Lundin Gold for $250m to take part in the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador.

The investment is part of a $400m equity private placement program of Lundin Gold for developing the Ecuadorian gold mine, which is anticipated to begin production by the end of 2019.

According to Lundin Gold, the other investors, who have filled in the remaining $150m of investment for the gold mining project, are Orion Mine Finance Group, and Zebra Holdings and Investments and Lorito (collectively called as Lundin Family Trusts).

Orion will invest $100m to own a stake of 11.4% in Lundin Gold while the Lundin Family Trusts will invest $50m to raise their stake to 22.3% in the Canadian mining company.

Lundin Gold president and CEO Ron Hochstein said: "Newcrest has extensive experience building gold mines and bringing them into production. As our strategic partner, their knowledge and expertise will be valuable as we develop Fruta del Norte into a large, high-grade gold mine.

"With the support of Newcrest, Orion, the Lundin Family Trusts, and the recently announced senior debt facility, our team can now focus on driving the development of this Project to its goal of first production by the end of 2019, on schedule and on budget."

Apart from the Fruta del Norte transaction, Newcrest has also agreed to form a joint venture with Lundin Gold to explore eight early stage concessions in Ecuador that are held by the Canadian company.

The concessions are located to the north and south of Fruta del Norte, and do not include the large block of concessions surrounding the gold mine.

Newcrest said that it can earn up to a 50% interest in the joint venture by investing $20m over a five year period. The Australian firm will handle the exploration activities and will take over as manager of the joint venture company upon its formation.

Newcrest managing director and CEO Sandeep Biswas said "We see this equity investment and exploration farm-in as a strategic partnership with Lundin Gold and consistent with our strategy of securing exposure to high potential orebodies-.

“The Fruta del Norte epithermal orebody has many similarities with our Gosowong operation and we look forward to sharing our experience with Lundin Gold to further develop this high-quality deposit. This equity investment aligns with our aspiration of being exposed to five tier 1 orebodies by 2020."

Image: Newcrest will take part in the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador. Photo: courtesy of Newcrest Mining Limited.