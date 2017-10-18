Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Register with EBR
Minerals & Materials News

Richmond Minerals intersects broad zones of gold mineralization in phase 3 diamond drilling

Published 18 October 2017

Richmond Minerals has revealed phase 3 diamond drilling results from its Ridley Lake Project located within the Swayze Greenstone Belt, nearly 23 miles due east of Goldcorp's Borden Lake gold deposit.

This phase of drilling continued to test the well-defined induced polarization anomaly characterized by high chargeability and resistivity at the far eastern end of the Aguara East Zone and to test for depth extensions of gold mineralization reported during the initial diamond drilling in the central Aguara Zone in 1989. Richmond completed 2,258 meters ("m") of diamond drilling in nine holes. All holes for this phase of work were drilled at an azimuth of 180 degrees, at inclinations of -45 or -60 degrees.

Hole RS17-32A did not reach its target depth and was stopped at 28 m after encountering a wide fault zone. Hole RS17-25 was collared to test a magnetic anomaly located just east of the Aguara East IP anomaly and did not return any significant gold values. 

The drill intervals reported above represent axial core length and true widths are not known at this time.  A QA/QC program was employed consisting of inserting laboratory prepared standards and blanks and duplicates into the core sample stream. Samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories of Timmins, Ontario (independent from Richmond) for gold analysis using fire assay with atomic adsorption or gravimetric finish.  

The gold-bearing intervals are associated with several geological features observed in the drill core which include areas of shear zone development, areas of intense carbonatization, and spatial association with porphyritic intrusions. Considering that mineralized zones appear to be broadening with depth in the central Aguara Zone, further diamond drilling will be undertaken to test for depth extensions of gold mineralization in this area of the property.



Source: Company Press Release

