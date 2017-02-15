Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project in Northern Nevada

Published 15 February 2017

Seabridge Gold has entered into a letter of intent setting forth the terms under which it has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Snowstorm Project from Paulson Gold.

The Snowstorm Project consists of 31 square miles of land holdings strategically located at the projected intersection of three of the most important gold trends in Northern Nevada: the Carlin Trend, the Getchell Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift Zone (see map below).

The Letter of Intent contemplates that Seabridge will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the private company that owns a 100% interest in the Snowstorm Project. Consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson is: (i) 700,000 Seabridge common shares; (ii) 500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for four years at $15.65 per share; (iii) a conditional cash payment of US$2.5 million if exploration activities at Snowstorm result in defining a minimum of five million ounces of gold resources compliant with National Instrument 43-101; and (iv) a further cash payment of US$5.0 million on the delineation of an additional five million ounces of gold resources. The letter of intent is non-binding and closing of the transaction is subject to completion of further review of the private company’s affairs and a definitive agreement and receipt of stock exchange approvals.  Paulson has agreed to a 60-day exclusivity and non-solicitation period to allow the parties to complete further review and settle a definitive agreement. Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as financial advisor to Paulson on this transaction.

The Snowstorm property consists of 700 mining claims and 5,800 acres of fee lands carefully assembled in a private company over a 15 year period and explored over the past 10 years.  The Snowstorm acquisition also includes an extensive package of data generated by previous operators. Although potential targets are hidden under Tertiary cover, the existing data supports the project’s outstanding exploration potential. Geological and geochemical evaluations of Snowstorm have documented hydrothermal alteration zones consistent with large Northern Nevada deposit types. Geophysical surveys have confirmed the structural settings which host large Northern Nevada deposit types. Limited drilling has demonstrated that some of the target areas are at a depth amenable to surface exploration and resource delineation.

Snowstorm is contiguous and on strike with several large, successful gold producers including the Getchell/Turquoise Ridge Joint Venture operated by Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining’s Twin Creeks and Klondex Mines’ Midas operations.

Commenting on the deal, Paulson & Co.’s President John Paulson stated: “We chose Seabridge as the best home for the Snowstorm project because they share our vision of the project’s geologic potential and their exploration team has done an outstanding job of growing the resources and reserves on their existing projects. Moreover, Seabridge’s projects, particularly KSM, will provide us with significant leverage to a higher gold price.”

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said: “We are very pleased to gain Paulson & Co. as a shareholder. The Paulson team has a deep understanding of our business and the opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to their advice and assistance as we grow the value of our Company. The Snowstorm Project has all the earmarks of an outstanding exploration play in one of the world’s best environments for finding large gold deposits. We appreciate the opportunity to capitalize on its outstanding potential.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.