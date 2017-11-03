Siemens to supply electrical equipment for Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia

Siemens has been selected by Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions for the engineering, design, production and supply of the electrical equipment for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

Located in the province Aimag of Umnugovi in the Southern Gobi region of Mongoli, the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine complex is jointly owned by the Mongolian government and Turquoise Hill Resources, which is majority owned by Rio Tinto.

The firm will be responsible for the supply of 8DA10 gas-insulated and NX-AIR air-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, transformers, low-voltage energy distribution, Sinamics SL 150 and Sinamics S150 frequency converters as well as low-speed synchronous motors with 5.5MW nominal power and smaller squirrel cage induction motors

Siemens will provide the electrical equipment for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine conveyor system with gearless drives.

In addition to extending the existing opencast mining facility, the new system will be equipped to bring 95,000 tons of copper ore to the surface per day.

The conveyor system, which is scheduled to commence production in 2020, will be designed to overcome a difference in height of almost 1,400m.

The scope of the contract also includes delivery of pre-assembled 'E-Houses' for installing the equipment as well as power factor correction and harmonic filtering equipment.

The transport system consists of a total of nine conveyors – seven underground and two at surface. Four of these conveyor belts have a gearless design, each with two 5.5 megawatts drive systems.

Siemens said that the mine’s transport system comprise a total of nine conveyors including seven underground and two at surface.

Image: The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.