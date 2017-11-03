Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Siemens to supply electrical equipment for Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 November 2017

Siemens has been selected by Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions for the engineering, design, production and supply of the electrical equipment for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

Located in the province Aimag of Umnugovi in the Southern Gobi region of Mongoli, the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine complex is jointly owned by the Mongolian government and Turquoise Hill Resources, which is majority owned by Rio Tinto.

The firm will be responsible for the supply of 8DA10 gas-insulated and NX-AIR air-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, transformers, low-voltage energy distribution, Sinamics SL 150 and Sinamics S150 frequency converters as well as low-speed synchronous motors with 5.5MW nominal power and smaller squirrel cage induction motors

Siemens will provide the electrical equipment for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine conveyor system with gearless drives.

In addition to extending the existing opencast mining facility, the new system will be equipped to bring 95,000 tons of copper ore to the surface per day.

The conveyor system, which is scheduled to commence production in 2020, will be designed to overcome a difference in height of almost 1,400m.

The scope of the contract also includes delivery of pre-assembled 'E-Houses' for installing the equipment as well as power factor correction and harmonic filtering equipment.

The transport system consists of a total of nine conveyors – seven underground and two at surface. Four of these conveyor belts have a gearless design, each with two 5.5 megawatts drive systems.

Siemens said that the mine’s transport system comprise a total of nine conveyors including seven underground and two at surface.

Image: The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.