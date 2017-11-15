Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Silver Bull provides results from underground drill program at Sierra Mojada Project in Mexico

Published 15 November 2017

Silver Bull Resources has provided results from its continued underground drill program targeting the newly discovered Sulphide Zone, which sits under the previously defined oxide zone on the Sierra Mojada Project in Coahuila, Northern Mexico.

Highlights from the four holes announced in this news release include:

  • Hole T17003 - 16 meters @ 396g/t silver and 1.61% copper including 5 meters @ 379g/t silver and 3.25% copper from 0 meters to 5 meters, and 6 meters @ 610g/t silver and 1.12% copper from 10 meters to 16 meters.
  • Hole T17004 - 7 meters @ 370g/t silver and 0.85% copper. Hole hit historical workings and was terminated
  • Hole T17006 - 4.8 meters @ 352g/t silver and 0.58% copper. Hole hit historical workings and was terminated

The Sulphide Zone: A continuous underground channel sampling program conducted by Silver Bull during the month of August 2017 identified a series of east-west trending high angle structure hosting sulphide mineralization. Results from the continuous channel sampling program yielded 31.5 meters grading at 22.36% zinc, 134.5g/t silver, 2.05% lead, 0.21% copper and 10.5 meters @ 432g/t silver, 1.15% zinc, 0.05% lead, 1.22% copper and is the target of the current drill program.

The Drill Program: For the drill program Silver Bull is utilizing a company owned Termite drill rig which aims to test the grade, thickness, and continuity of the sulphide mineralization identified by the channel sampling program. The Termite is capable of drilling up to 100 meters of NQ diamond core and five drill stations are presently planned with more expected to be added as the drill program progresses.

Assays for the holes are as follows:

A summary of the results are shown in the maps below.Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull states, "The results from this batch of drilling in the sulphide zone are exceptional. The consistent high grade silver-copper mineralization we see in this particular area is hosted along a steeply dipping fault and remains open down dip and in the east and west directions. From what we now know, it has also become apparent that this zone is severely underrepresented in historic drilling as the historic surface drill holes in this area are vertical, meaning that unless they were drilled directly down the steeply dipping structures we are currently defining, any drilling in this area would have completely missed these very high grade zones. As we understand more about this area we can now project the mineralization into the extensive channel sampling and drilling completed at the eastern end of the deposit and show a target over 3 kilometers in strike length. When you consider this, coupled with the fact we have identified at least two other structures similar in grade of mineralization, dip and orientation, it presents a very significant target and only adds to the sulphide story at Sierra Mojada. In addition to the drilling, work is currently underway to access some of the underground workings further east to confirm the style of mineralization."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Lead Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Silver Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Zinc Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.