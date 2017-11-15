Silver Bull provides results from underground drill program at Sierra Mojada Project in Mexico

Silver Bull Resources has provided results from its continued underground drill program targeting the newly discovered Sulphide Zone, which sits under the previously defined oxide zone on the Sierra Mojada Project in Coahuila, Northern Mexico.

Highlights from the four holes announced in this news release include:

Hole T17003 - 16 meters @ 396g/t silver and 1.61% copper including 5 meters @ 379g/t silver and 3.25% copper from 0 meters to 5 meters, and 6 meters @ 610g/t silver and 1.12% copper from 10 meters to 16 meters.

Hole T17004 - 7 meters @ 370g/t silver and 0.85% copper. Hole hit historical workings and was terminated

Hole T17006 - 4.8 meters @ 352g/t silver and 0.58% copper. Hole hit historical workings and was terminated

The Sulphide Zone: A continuous underground channel sampling program conducted by Silver Bull during the month of August 2017 identified a series of east-west trending high angle structure hosting sulphide mineralization. Results from the continuous channel sampling program yielded 31.5 meters grading at 22.36% zinc, 134.5g/t silver, 2.05% lead, 0.21% copper and 10.5 meters @ 432g/t silver, 1.15% zinc, 0.05% lead, 1.22% copper and is the target of the current drill program.

The Drill Program: For the drill program Silver Bull is utilizing a company owned Termite drill rig which aims to test the grade, thickness, and continuity of the sulphide mineralization identified by the channel sampling program. The Termite is capable of drilling up to 100 meters of NQ diamond core and five drill stations are presently planned with more expected to be added as the drill program progresses.

Assays for the holes are as follows:

A summary of the results are shown in the maps below.Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull states, "The results from this batch of drilling in the sulphide zone are exceptional. The consistent high grade silver-copper mineralization we see in this particular area is hosted along a steeply dipping fault and remains open down dip and in the east and west directions. From what we now know, it has also become apparent that this zone is severely underrepresented in historic drilling as the historic surface drill holes in this area are vertical, meaning that unless they were drilled directly down the steeply dipping structures we are currently defining, any drilling in this area would have completely missed these very high grade zones. As we understand more about this area we can now project the mineralization into the extensive channel sampling and drilling completed at the eastern end of the deposit and show a target over 3 kilometers in strike length. When you consider this, coupled with the fact we have identified at least two other structures similar in grade of mineralization, dip and orientation, it presents a very significant target and only adds to the sulphide story at Sierra Mojada. In addition to the drilling, work is currently underway to access some of the underground workings further east to confirm the style of mineralization."

Source: Company Press Release