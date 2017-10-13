Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Silver Viper begins diamond drilling at Clemente Precious Metal Project

Published 13 October 2017

Silver Viper Minerals has commenced its maiden drilling program on the Clemente Precious - Base Metal Property in Sonora State, Mexico.

The company plans to complete a minimum 2,000 meters drilling program, initially targeting the El Mundo and Nuevo Mundo target areas at Clemente.

The initial test will focus on the El Mundo and Nuevo Mundo prospect areas in a location scattered with small historical workings known locally as "Mina Grande".  Situated approximately 42km south of the regional mining and agricultural centre of Caborca, silver, gold and base metal mineralization at Clemente is hosted by quartz shear veins, quartz stockworks and hematitc vein breccias.  Preliminary confirmation chip sampling by the Company returned a best result grading 1,895g/t silver, 4.46g/t gold 1.95% lead and 1.62% zinc from a 0.5m chip sample within an accessible portion of the El Mundo workings. 

"This program marks the first ever drill test of the Clemente Property; We are excited to be the first group to test this historic mining area." said Steve Cope, CEO of Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Diamond Drilling, now underway, is designed to target down dip projection of the steep dipping quartz shear vein and adjacent quartz veining as observed in accessible historical mine workings.

The company has all permits and land use access agreements to conduct the work and has a field crew stationed at a nearby ranch which also serves as the campaign headquarters and core processing facility.



Source: Company Press Release

