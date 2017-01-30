Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sunvest to commence drilling at McKinnon-Hawkins gold project in Ontario

Published 30 January 2017

Sunvest Minerals is set to commence drilling at the McKinnon-Hawkins Gold Project located in Hawkins and Walls townships, Ontario, Canada in the coming week.

The McKinnon – Hawkins project represents an advanced exploration gold project for the Company, with a maiden 43-101 resource estimate of 239,100 ounces of gold (4,957,000 tonnes at 1.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au), with excellent potential to grow resources and discover new zones of gold mineralization.

Company director Don McKinnon Jr. comments: “We are very proud to be commencing drilling on this project which Don McKinnon Sr. (of Hemlo fame) had great hopes for.”

The diamond drill program will be directed at the main deposit for confirmation and at the Taylor showing area to expand the resource.

Garry Clark, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release as they pertain to the McKinnon-Hawkins Property.



Source: Company Press Release

