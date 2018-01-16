Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Tahoe terminates 250 jobs at Guatemala silver mine amid license suspension

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 January 2018

US-based precious metals producer Tahoe Resources has terminated 250 jobs at its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala operated by its local subsidiary Minera San Rafael.

The job reductions come as a result of an ongoing legal fight surrounding the suspension of the company’s mining license of the Escobal mine located in the Santa Rosa Department.

Tahoe had suspended operations at the silver mine since July 2017. This was due to a provisional decision from the Supreme Court of Guatemala that the country’s mining ministry did not hold proper consultations with the Xinca indigenous people prior to awarding the mining license to the company.

The Guatemalan Constitutional Court heard the appeals of the Supreme Court's ruling in late October 2017. But the court is yet to make its own ruling, which was supposed to be done within five days of the public hearing as per the Guatemalan law, stated Tahoe.

As a result, the mining firm said that the delay caused by that and its inability to restart operations at the Escobal Mine have led to employee terminations.

Before the suspension of the mining license, Minera San Rafael had 1,030 people employees on board. Tahoe has warned of more job reductions at the mine if it doesn’t get a favorable result from the Constitutional Court in the next several weeks.

Tahoe president and CEO Ron Clayton said: “Despite extensive efforts in Guatemala, we have been unsuccessful in reaching a favorable resolution that would avoid negative impacts for all stakeholders, especially for our workforce and the local economy.

“We are very disappointed to reduce our workforce at this time, but this is a natural consequence to the prolonged inaction in the legal system. 

“We are hopeful that the Constitutional Court will honor their own legal procedures and precedents and urge them to provide a fair and transparent ruling quickly that demonstrates Guatemala remains open for responsible foreign investment.”

Located about 40km east-southeast of Guatemala City, the Escobal mine is regarded as one of the largest silver mines in the world. In 2016, the mine had yielded 21.2 million ounces of silver in concentrate.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Silver Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.