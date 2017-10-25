Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Minerals & Materials News

Thiess wins $440m BMA mining service contracts

Published 25 October 2017

Thiess has bagged two contracts with a combined revenue of $440m to provide mining services at BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance’s (BMA) Caval Ridge and Peak Downs coal mines in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia.

Over three years, Thiess will deliver mining services for specific components of work including the services required for Caval Ridge Southern Circuit (CRSC).

CIMIC Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Valderas said: “This contract reflects Thiess’ ongoing commitment to optimising value for its clients, through flexible mining solutions.”

CIMIC Group Executive Mining and Mineral Processing and Thiess Managing Director Douglas Thompson said: “We’re extremely proud to be partnering with BMA, building on our long-standing history in Central Queensland.

“This contract will enable Thiess to deliver productivity efficiencies, working with BMA to bring additional job opportunities to the region.”

Work at Caval Ridge will commence in 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






