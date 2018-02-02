Traka Resources to commence drilling at Mt Short Project in Australia

Traka Resources has announced to commence drilling at Mt Short lead, zinc and copper project in Australia.

A diamond drill hole to test an Induced Polarization (IP) target on the Mount Short lead, zinc and copper project will commence in the next few days. Previous work on this target, which is entirely under regolith cover in wheat paddocks, showed the presence of massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation within a sedimentary rock sequence.

A 2 kilometre long near surface supergene enriched geochemical zone overlies the IP anomaly but at this stage a single hole in the middle is planned to test the IP response and tenure of associated mineralisation. The IP anomaly is open to the north and at depth and the sedimentary rock sequence hosting the mineralisation is now thought to extend over 13 kilometres. Mineralised sequences of this scale are good indicators for the presence of volcanogenic and/or sedimentary hosted style mineralisation deposits.

Source: Company Press Release