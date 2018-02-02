Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Mining & Commodities
Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Minerals & Materials
Minerals & Materials News

Traka Resources to commence drilling at Mt Short Project in Australia

Published 02 February 2018

Traka Resources has announced to commence drilling at Mt Short lead, zinc and copper project in Australia.

A diamond drill hole to test an Induced Polarization (IP) target on the Mount Short lead, zinc and copper project will commence in the next few days. Previous work on this target, which is entirely under regolith cover in wheat paddocks, showed the presence of massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation within a sedimentary rock sequence.

A 2 kilometre long near surface supergene enriched geochemical zone overlies the IP anomaly but at this stage a single hole in the middle is planned to test the IP response and tenure of associated mineralisation. The IP anomaly is open to the north and at depth and the sedimentary rock sequence hosting the mineralisation is now thought to extend over 13 kilometres. Mineralised sequences of this scale are good indicators for the presence of volcanogenic and/or sedimentary hosted style mineralisation deposits.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Zinc Ore Mining
Minerals & Materials News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Minerals & Materials Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.