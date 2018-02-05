Troilus Gold begins 30,000m drill program on Troilus property in Canada

Troilus Gold has commenced a 30,000m drill program at its Troilus Gold and Copper project located northeast of the Val-d’Or district in Quebec, Canada.

Troilus has engaged the services of Forages Chibougamau Ltée, and drills were mobilized on site February 2nd. The program will focus on three primary areas:

Z87: Expand defined underground mineral resource down dip and along strike below the historic producing Z87 open pit.

J4 & J5: Expand mineral resource below historic producing J4 and J5 open pits to show potential near surface mineralization.

Southwest Zone: Based on historic drilling success, initiate near surface exploration 3.5 km southwest of Z87 open pit along the Troilus Diorite boundary

Justin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Troilus, commented, “With a strong balance sheet, our team is very excited to begin work at the Troilus Project. Our technical team is confident we will be able to demonstrate, in a short period of time, our ability to expand the current resource, and expand new opportunities across our land package.”

Details of 2018 Winter/Spring Drill Program

Z87:

From 1996 to 2010, Z87 produced the majority of the over 2 million ounces of gold and 70,000 tonnes of copper at the Troilus Project. The Z87 pit was ultimately 350 metres deep and had a strike of approximately 900 metres. The Z87 zone, is the focus of the current underground estimated mineral resource representing over 1.6 million ounces of indicated and 360,000 ounces of inferred material

Mineralization at the Troilus Project is hosted in breccias and amphibolite grade metamorphic rocks within a much broader, 4.5 km by 400 m, metamorphosed diorite, known as the Troilus Diorite. Fine-grained disseminated gold accounts for approximately 90% of mineralization at Troilus, primarily as native gold and electrum with grains as large as 20 microns. Chalcopyrite, Pyrite, and Pyrrhotite are broadly disseminated throughout the ore body, which are rarely associated with gold (<1-3%). Vein-hosted gold accounts for approximately 10% of mineralization which are responsible for high grade intercepts (>50gpt over 1 m) at Troilus.

The broad geology and style of mineralization at Z87 creates a large deposit area, nearly 1 kilometre along strike and 30-50 metres wide, which remains open both along strike and down dip. The 2018 Winter/ Spring drill program at Z87 is designed to:

Expand and infill certain areas of our existing underground resource;

Convert and upgrade inferred material along the flanks and down dip extension of underground estimated mineral resource to an indicated category; and

Expand down dip estimated mineral resource and show potential for further expansion through focused infill and stepout drilling.

J4 & J5:

J4 and J5, two smaller scale historic open pits located 200m and 1km directly northeast of Z87 are characterized by the same mineralization and geology as Z87; both remaining open at depth and along strike.

Our inherited database, suggests the potential for additional near surface mineralization at J4 and J5, and potentially signifies open pittable resource opportunities. The objective of the Winter/ Spring drill campaign at J4 and J5 is to expand the open pit and underground estimated mineral resource below these lesser historic pits, with the intent of recognizing material that could contribute to an early production scenario.

Southwest Zone

The Southwest Zone is located along the margin of the Troilus Diorite and surrounding volcanics, 3.5 km southwest of Z87. Historically this area exhibited significant mineralization from drilling including intercepts as high as 36m at 1.23g/t Au, and 18m at 1.06g/t Au. Historic drilling in this area is limited, leaving the opportunity to explore, and potentially outline new mineralization at surface.

The Southwest Zone exemplifies near term, blue sky opportunity at Troilus, and will be the initial focus of a significant, property wide exploration program. The Troilus Diorite remains underexplored and highly prospective

